Harry Kane could miss Tottenham training to force Man City move - Paper Talk

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Harry Kane's England team-mates believe he could refuse to return to pre-season training with Tottenham in a bid to try to force a move to Manchester City.

City are in line to raise around £100m through transfer deals this summer before the potential sale of any senior players.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has signalled his intention for Manchester United to play a more attack-minded system next season that could see a move away from the regular midfield partnership of Fred and Scott McTominay.

THE SUN

Inter Milan are stepping up their pursuit of Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin - but do not want to commit to paying a fee.

Frank Lampard has been backed to be Gareth Southgate's England successor - despite it sounding 'ridiculous'.

THE TIMES

Borussia Dortmund are ready to miss out on millions to keep Erling Haaland amid interest from Chelsea, with the Premier League club willing to pay big money to sign the striker this summer before his £65m transfer clause becomes active in 2022.

The FA will categorically deny it was under-prepared for the scenes of mayhem at last Sunday's Euro 2020 final at Wembley when it issues an update on its investigation next week.

DAILY MAIL

A group of Newcastle fans protested outside No 10 Downing Street on Friday demanding better communication as to why the club's £300m Saudi takeover was rejected by the Premier League.

Aston Villa have had an approach for Northampton teenager Caleb Chukwuemeka rebuffed.

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester City have made Raheem Sterling available for transfer this summer as part of a squad overhaul from boss Pep Guardiola.

Amanda Staveley has insisted a Saudi funded takeover of Newcastle is still on.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers have reportedly all but closed the door on an Alfredo Morelos summer exit with the Champions League qualifiers in mind.