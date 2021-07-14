Tottenham target Danny Ings signing from Southampton - Paper Talk

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Tottenham have made Southampton striker Danny Ings their priority signing this summer with a firm belief that he can play in attack alongside Harry Kane, who they remain determined to keep at the club.

A petition to permanently ban racists from football matches in England has reached almost one million signatures in just 24 hours.

DAILY MAIL

The Football Association will offer Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford the option of pursuing criminal action against the online accounts that targeted them with sickening racial abuse following Sunday's Euros final defeat.

Fans at Premier League stadiums may now need a Covid passport from the first round of matches in mid-August under new guidance being drawn up by Government - and masks have not been ruled out in stadiums.

Image: Could Danny Ings be heading to Tottenham this summer?

England will begin the 2022 World Cup in Qatar having not played for two months due to the tournament being staged in the middle of the European season.

Italy right-back Giovanni Di Lorenzo has been linked with a move to Manchester United on the back of his Euro 2020 heroics with his country.

Liverpool centre-backs Virgil Van Dijk and Joe Gomez both 'look really good' as they build towards comebacks from long-term injuries, manager Jurgen Klopp has said.

THE SUN

Former England striker Daniel Sturridge is to start training with Spanish side Real Mallorca as the forgotten former Liverpool star eyes a shock return to football.

Arsenal have enquired about PSG defender Thilo Kehrer as they line up a transfer replacement for right-back Hector Bellerin.

Jorge Mendes is still in contact with Arsenal technical director Edu over a move for Wolves star Ruben Neves.

Arsenal are reportedly set to step up their pursuit of Brighton centre-back Ben White following the conclusion of the European Championship.

Atletico Madrid have instantly rejected Barcelona's offer to swap Nou Camp flop Antoine Griezmann for Joao Felix.

THE TIMES

Ministers and the Football Association have blamed the Metropolitan Police for failing to protect Wembley Stadium before the Euro 2020 final on Sunday.

The UK and Ireland's bid to host the 2030 World Cup still has strong European backing because of English fans' opposition to the European Super League.

Peter Lawwell stood down as Celtic chief executive, and from four other Celtic-related companies, on June 30 but he is still a fully-fledged director of the football club.

Newcastle United have opened talks with Arsenal about the possibility of taking Joe Willock back to St James' Park for the new campaign on a season-long loan deal.

DAILY MIRROR

Sergio Ramos has hinted PSG team-mate Kylian Mbappe will move to Real Madrid, who have been linked with a move for the French superstar.

DAILY EXPRESS

Granit Xhaka's transfer to Roma is stalling due to Arsenal's struggles with bringing in an adequate replacement.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp might finally have his Gini Wijnaldum replacement in Renato Sanches, with the Reds reportedly primed to sign the Portuguese midfielder from Lille this summer.

Image: Could Kylian Mbappe join Real Madrid in the future?

Leicester City have stepped up their pursuit of former Liverpool defender Ozan Kabak, according to reports.

Chelsea youngster Trevoh Chalobah will choose between West Brom and Brentford as he heads for the Stamford Bridge exit.

DAILY RECORD

Ange Postecoglou is set to make his first major move in the transfer market as Celtic look to land Israel ace Liel Abada in the next 24 hours.

SCOTTISH SUN

Celtic hope to get the green light to have 18,000 fans at their first Euro clash of the season next week.

Celtic are set to sign highly-rated Republic of Ireland Under-21 midfielder international Bosun Lawal.

Kenny McLean admits a move to Rangers in the future would be 'pretty special'.