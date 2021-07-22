Harry Kane told he can leave Tottenham by chairman Daniel Levy - Paper Talk

Top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Daniel Levy has given Tottenham's Harry Kane the green light to join a Premier League rival, opening the door for a possible £160m move to Manchester City on a weekly salary of £400,000.

Image: Harry Kane appears to be closer to a Tottenham exit

Bernardo Silva could be the player sacrificed by Manchester City if they go ahead with a potential move for Kane and potentially also revisit their interest in Aston Villa's Jack Grealish.

Nice have entered the race to sign Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina, who is also a potential target for Newcastle United.

Chelsea and Manchester City are closely monitoring a contract stand-off between Barcelona and young midfield star Ilaix Moriba.

DAILY STAR

Paul Pogba has turned down a £50m contract offer presented to his agent Mino Raiola by Manchester United.

DAILY MAIL

Liverpool are considering a move for AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie, who will be out of contract next summer, according to reports in Italy.

Image: AC Milan's Ivory Coast international midfielder Franck Kessie is reportedly on Liverpool's radar

Granit Xhaka's drawn-out move to Roma appears to be getting close, with the final details of a £17m deal being ironed out.

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero has emerged as a potential target to join Chelsea's stable of goalkeepers.

Chelsea called off a behind-closed-doors friendly against League of Ireland side Drogheda United on Thursday because of a possible positive Covid-19 case in their squad.

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United and Real Madrid remain around £10m apart in their respective valuations for France centre-back Raphael Varane.

Image: Manchester United continue to pursue Raphael Varane

Former Arsenal defender David Luiz is set to join Mario Balotelli at ambitious Turkish Super Lig side Adana Demispor.

Players in Australia and New Zealand are calling on national associations to reverse their controversial decision to withdraw from the 2021 Rugby League World Cup.

THE GUARDIAN

Crystal Palace could join the race to sign Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard with his mentor Said Algoun having joined the South London club's staff.

Image: Odsonne Edouard is being linked with a potential switch to Crystal Palace

DAILY EXPRESS

Chelsea target Presnel Kimpemba is considering his future at Paris Saint-Germain after the high-profile arrival of Sergio Ramos.

DAILY RECORD

Manchester City have set a hefty loan fee for centre-back Ko Itakura, one of a number of defensive players of interest to Celtic along with Tottenham's Cameron Carter-Vickers.

Anderlecht goalkeeper Hendrik van Crombrugge has revealed it would be a dream to join Celtic.

Fraser Forster has opened the door on a possible return to Celtic after rejecting a new cut-price contract with Southampton, and the club could also be in the running to sign defender Moritz Jenz for £1m from Swiss club Lausanne-Sport.