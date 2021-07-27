Aaron Ramsey interesting Tottenham but Wolves also possible suitors - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

DAILY EXPRESS

Tottenham face a battle with Wolves if they are to finalise a surprise move for former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey, who is likely to leave Juventus this summer.

Kieran Trippier is still hopeful of joining Manchester United before the end of the summer transfer window, according to reports.

DAILY MAIL

Barcelona are yet to receive any official bids for Antoine Griezmann amid interest from a number of clubs including Manchester City and Chelsea.

Marcus Rashford will hold talks with Manchester United on Tuesday to decide on a plan to deal with his shoulder injury - surgery would most likely keep him out until October.

Swansea have held talks with former Chelsea assistant Jody Morris about their managerial vacancy.

Image: Aaron Ramsey could be on his way out of Juventus this summer

Manchester City defender Pedro Porro, signed for £11m in 2019 and sent out on loan ever since, says he has never spoken to Pep Guardiola since joining and joked that he wonders if the City boss even knows who he is.

England prop Mako Vunipola is set to be named in the British & Irish Lions starting XV for the second Test against South Africa.

Rugby League chiefs offered to spend £500,000 so players and staff from Australia and New Zealand were made as comfortable as possible in England but the countries still withdrew from this year's World Cup because of Covid-19 concerns.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Derby County midfielder Jason Knight could miss up to three months with an ankle injury in training which was caused by Rams head coach Wayne Rooney.

Newcastle United are hoping to sign Manchester United centre back Axel Tuanzebe as Steve Bruce pushes the club's hierarchy to finally make a breakthrough in the transfer market after more delays in their attempt to re-sign Joe Willock from Arsenal.

DAILY MIRROR

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is ready to offload a number of first-team players at Manchester United this month, according to reports.

Arsenal goalkeeper Deyan Iliev has completed another loan move, joining Slovakian Super League club SKF Sered for the 2021-22 season.

Forgotten Manchester City defender Pedro Porro has amazingly claimed that he has never spoken to Pep Guardiola - despite being on the club's books for nearly two years.

Ronaldinho has made a plea to Lionel Messi and wants him to stay at Barcelona.

THE SUN

Manchester United star Donny van de Beek has returned to training ahead of the new Premier League season.

Gabriel Barbosa, better known as Gabigol, is attracting interest from the Premier League and open to a move after rediscovering his scoring touch in Brazil.

Arsenal are considering a £1m offer to Portuguese side Pacos de Ferreira for talented teenage winger Matchoi Djalo.

Image: Wayne Rooney might have cut his own squad options by injuring midfielder Jason Knight

Arsenal legend Sol Campbell has expressed his concern over whether Ben White will make an immediate impact at the Emirates.

Arsenal goalkeeper Alex Runarsson is on the verge of a loan transfer to Altay S.K., according to reports.

THE GUARDIAN

Rassie Erasmus has been warned to make his complaints through the "proper channels" after lashing out on social media about Mako Vunipola's behaviour towards Cheslin Kolbe.

DAILY RECORD

Dermot Desmond has been getting personally involved in Celtic's transfer business as the club looks to bolster Ange Postecoglou's squad.

Rangers could be back in with a chance of signing America de Cali winger Santiago Moreno after his planned move to Portland Timbers stalled.

SCOTTISH SUN

Leigh Griffiths has not travelled to Denmark for Celtic's Champions League qualifier with Midtjylland.

Paul Lambert has urged Celtic fans not to fear the worst for the new season - despite their side's weekend thrashing by West Ham.