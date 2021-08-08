Kieran Trippier: Arsenal make move for £34m-rated Atletico Madrid defender - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Arsenal have made a move for Kieran Trippier at Atletico Madrid, with the Spanish club demanding £34m for their right-back.

Brighton could swoop for £20m-rated striker Eddie Nketiah from Arsenal to help address their goalscoring form.

Burnley are struggling to close a deal for RB Leipzig winger Ademola Lookman as boss Sean Dyche tries to bring in new faces.

Sheffield United's eyes are on Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Seny Dieng to replace Arsenal-bound Aaron Ramsdale.

Derby have snapped up Ravel Morrison on a free transfer, subject to international clearance.

Image: Kieran Trippier is subject to interest from Arsenal, according to The Sun

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Manchester City are willing to offer Bernardo Silva in any deal for Harry Kane but are prepared to miss out on the England captain altogether rather than meet Tottenham's straight asking price of £150m.

Romelu Lukaku's expected move to Chelsea will send shockwaves through the Inter Milan dressing room and could prompt a mass exodus from the San Siro.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers confirmed Wesley Fofana will have an operation on his broken fibula on Monday, after the defender was injured in a pre-season friendly against Villarreal.

England midfielder Declan Rice has accepted he will be staying at West Ham this season after their £90m transfer valuation blocked a move to a Champions League club.

Newcastle have opened negotiations with Arsenal over a £20m deal for Joe Willock.

Image: Joe Willock was on-loan at Newcastle for the second half of last season

Manchester United teenager Facundo Pellistri has returned to Alaves on a season-long loan.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

Paris Saint-Germain are to offer Lionel Messi a two-year contract in what could be the most sensational transfer deal in history.

SUNDAY MIRROR

Eddie Nketiah, Thomas Partey and Gabriel will not be available to Mikel Arteta for the start of Arsenal's Premier League season, with the trio sidelined due to injuries.

Harry Kane will have to force through his departure from Tottenham after Manchester City began drawing up plans to go into the new season without a recognised striker.

Steve Bruce has insisted Allan Saint-Maximin will stay at Newcastle this season.

Inter Milan have targeted Manchester United striker Anthony Martial to replace Chelsea-bound Romelu Lukaku.

Image: Could Anthony Martial's time at Manchester United be coming to an end?

Arsenal are exploring a shock move for Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva as boss Mikel Arteta looks to add more creativity to his side.

DAILY STAR SUNDAY

Tottenham would consider a Manchester City offer of £120m for Harry Kane - if the Premier League champions commit to at least another £20m in add-ons.

Sergio Aguero reportedly feels 'betrayed' and wants to depart Barcelona just months after arriving at the Nou Camp.

Image: Sergio Aguero joined Barcelona on a free transfer earlier this summer

SUNDAY MAIL

Celtic defender Christopher Jullien has headed to Instagram to drop a message regarding his return from injury, saying he may be back sooner than expected.

Concerned Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has made a new striker his top priority amid links with Celtic star Odsonne Edouard.