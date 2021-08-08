Kieran Trippier: Arsenal make move for £34m-rated Atletico Madrid defender - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...
THE SUN ON SUNDAY
Arsenal have made a move for Kieran Trippier at Atletico Madrid, with the Spanish club demanding £34m for their right-back.
Brighton could swoop for £20m-rated striker Eddie Nketiah from Arsenal to help address their goalscoring form.
Burnley are struggling to close a deal for RB Leipzig winger Ademola Lookman as boss Sean Dyche tries to bring in new faces.
Trending
- Subscribe to the Essential Football Podcast
- Jose sent off as Roma finish with eight players in Betis defeat
- Poch answers Messi questions after PSG comeback win
- Chelsea agree club-record £97.5m Lukaku deal
- Kane returns to Tottenham training
- Kenny wins gold to become most successful GB Olympian
- Transfer Talk: Kane misjudgement, Lukaku U-turn, Grealish pressure
- Coach thrown out of Tokyo Games for punching horse
- Goodbye or brinkmanship - is Messi really leaving?
- Messi speaks to Poch as £50m PSG deal moves closer
Sheffield United's eyes are on Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Seny Dieng to replace Arsenal-bound Aaron Ramsdale.
Derby have snapped up Ravel Morrison on a free transfer, subject to international clearance.
MAIL ON SUNDAY
Manchester City are willing to offer Bernardo Silva in any deal for Harry Kane but are prepared to miss out on the England captain altogether rather than meet Tottenham's straight asking price of £150m.
Romelu Lukaku's expected move to Chelsea will send shockwaves through the Inter Milan dressing room and could prompt a mass exodus from the San Siro.
Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers confirmed Wesley Fofana will have an operation on his broken fibula on Monday, after the defender was injured in a pre-season friendly against Villarreal.
England midfielder Declan Rice has accepted he will be staying at West Ham this season after their £90m transfer valuation blocked a move to a Champions League club.
Newcastle have opened negotiations with Arsenal over a £20m deal for Joe Willock.
Manchester United teenager Facundo Pellistri has returned to Alaves on a season-long loan.
SUNDAY TELEGRAPH
Paris Saint-Germain are to offer Lionel Messi a two-year contract in what could be the most sensational transfer deal in history.
SUNDAY MIRROR
Eddie Nketiah, Thomas Partey and Gabriel will not be available to Mikel Arteta for the start of Arsenal's Premier League season, with the trio sidelined due to injuries.
Harry Kane will have to force through his departure from Tottenham after Manchester City began drawing up plans to go into the new season without a recognised striker.
Steve Bruce has insisted Allan Saint-Maximin will stay at Newcastle this season.
Inter Milan have targeted Manchester United striker Anthony Martial to replace Chelsea-bound Romelu Lukaku.
Arsenal are exploring a shock move for Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva as boss Mikel Arteta looks to add more creativity to his side.
DAILY STAR SUNDAY
Tottenham would consider a Manchester City offer of £120m for Harry Kane - if the Premier League champions commit to at least another £20m in add-ons.
Sergio Aguero reportedly feels 'betrayed' and wants to depart Barcelona just months after arriving at the Nou Camp.
SUNDAY MAIL
Celtic defender Christopher Jullien has headed to Instagram to drop a message regarding his return from injury, saying he may be back sooner than expected.
Concerned Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has made a new striker his top priority amid links with Celtic star Odsonne Edouard.