Cristiano Ronaldo to make second Manchester United debut against Newcastle - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's national newspapers...

THE TIMES

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to make his second Manchester United debut against Newcastle United after his five-day self-isolation period was brought forward due to his international suspension.

THE SUN

Barcelona have suffered another financial blow after the Catalan government limited the Nou Camp's capacity to 30,000.

DAILY MAIL

Aston Villa and Tottenham are embroiled in a new spat with Argentina after coach Lionel Scaloni appeared to back out of a deal to release their players early from international duty.

Brazil have agreed to cancel Richarlison's international call-up for this month's World Cup qualifiers because the striker played in both the Copa America and the Olympic Games, earlier this summer.

Miralem Pjanic has secured a season-long loan to Turkish outfit Besiktas after leaving Barcelona as he looks for first-team football following a miserable Nou Camp spell.

Brazil's plans for their World Cup qualifiers have suffered another setback with Malcom and Claudinho recalled by Zenit St Petersburg in the hope they will be available to face Chelsea.

Daniel Sturridge has reassured any clubs potentially interested in his services that he is 'fitter than a fiddle' and 'more motivated than ever before'.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Granit Xhaka rejected the chance to be vaccinated against coronavirus, the Swiss Football Association confirmed after he tested positive for the disease.

DAILY MIRROR

Victor Lindelof has opened up about Manchester United signing Raphael Varane and admits the move will directly reduce his starting opportunities.

DAILY STAR

Declan Rice will only sign a new contract at West Ham if it includes a release clause - which reports suggest could prove a major stumbling block.

DAILY RECORD

Ian Maxwell has defended the SFA decision to extend Steve Clarke's contract.

Swansea new boys Olivier Ntcham has revealed former Rangers director of football told him he wanted to sign him while he was still with Celtic.