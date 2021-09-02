Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek denied late Everton loan move - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's national newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Everton were thwarted in a late attempt to sign Donny van de Beek on loan from Manchester United after they were told the Netherlands international remains part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans.

Chelsea defender Malang Sarr has been left in transfer limbo after seeing his deadline day move to Greuther Furth collapse in the final hours.

Mason Greenwood was on the scoresheet as a Manchester United XI lost 4-3 to Stoke City in a behind-closed-doors friendly at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Eden Hazard has hit out at claims he 'is always injured' as he says he is determined to prove his worth to Real Madrid this season.

Saul Niguez has opened up on how Diego Simeone's refusal to play him in his correct position at Atletico Madrid led to him joining Chelsea on loan.

Gareth Southgate fears England will be slapped with a stadium ban for the disgraceful scenes that marred the Euro 2020 final.

Virgil van Dijk had a dislocated finger put back into place during the Netherlands' World Cup qualifier against Norway on Wednesday night.

England's World Cup qualifier in Hungary has been placed on a 'red list' at FIFA following previous discriminatory behaviour from Hungarian fans and observers have been sent to the match to film any abuse.

Barcelona have refused to give up on their pursuit of RB Leipzig's Dani Olmo despite seeing a reported £50m offer for the midfielder rejected on transfer deadline day.

Brazil superstar Willian has sealed an emotional homecoming to his boyhood club Corinthians and marked the occasion with a tear-jerking moment with his father.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Donny van Beek is banking on Manchester United honouring a "clear agreement" to give him more playing time this season after the club refused to entertain a loan move, according to the Netherlands midfielder's agent.

Almost a third of English Football League players have not been vaccinated against coronavirus and have no plans to get jabbed, research laying bare the lack of take-up within football has found.

English clubs were on Wednesday night in serious danger of being punished by FIFA over the club-versus-country crisis after Mexico, Paraguay and Chile asked it to sanction them for refusing to release players for this month's World Cup qualifiers.

Professional rugby players experienced a decline in blood flow to the brain and cognitive function after just one season, new research has found.

THE SUN

Manchester rivals United and City are set to go head-to-head again next summer - for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

Manchester United will reportedly receive just £5 from each of Cristiano Ronaldo's shirt sales following his return to the club.

Arsenal chief executive Vinai Venkatesham has sent an email to all the club's staff in which he called for everyone to bounce back after a 'hugely disappointing start' to the season.

Chelsea made around £38m in profit this summer despite spending a club-record £97.5m on Romelu Lukaku.

Martin Odegaard is not a fan of Arsenal's All or Nothing documentary as he admits he cannot be himself in front of the cameras.

Europe's three Super League rebels have not given up their breakaway project.

THE TIMES

Newcastle United's attempt to sign the Leicester City midfielder Hamza Choudhury fell through because the club would not match the loan fee and the player's salary.

Ticket resale websites are looking to cash in on Cristiano Ronaldo's return by charging fans more than £2,500 to watch the Portuguese star make the first appearance of his second spell at Manchester United.

DAILY EXPRESS

Yves Bissouma is still attracting long-term interest from three of the Premier League big-boys, despite remaining with Brighton this summer.

DAILY MIRROR

Massimiliano Allegri has been left furious by Juventus' below par transfer window that saw Cristiano Ronaldo leave for Manchester United.

Eden Hazard has confessed that his first two seasons as a Real Madrid player "have not been good".

DAILY RECORD

Leigh Griffiths has accused Neil Lennon of slating him because he wants to make himself relevant.

Nikica Jelavic fully expects to see compatriot Niko Katic back at Ibrox next season.

SCOTTISH SUN

Hearts are keen on bringing former Rangers and Scotland winger Barrie McKay back to Scotland.

Leigh Griffiths insists he isn't finished at Celtic.

DAILY STAR

Arsenal flop Matteo Guendouzi has been called up to the senior French squad after making an impressive start to the season having joined Marseille.