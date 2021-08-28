Everton striker Moise Kean is close to completing a return to Juventus - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's national newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Everton striker Moise Kean is close to completing his return to Juventus after the clubs agreed a loan move with option to buy for £17m.

Image: Striker Moise Kean is close to completing his return to Juventus

Rafa Benitez claims his experience of living in Liverpool is helping him win over the Everton fanbase as the Toffees continued their good start to the season with a comfortable win at Brighton.

Crystal Palace have made an offer worth up to £15m for Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard. The 23-year-old is interested in a move to Selhurst Park but the Hoops are holding out for a greater fee.

Wolves are in advanced talks over signing Red Bull Leipzig forward Hwang Hee Chan on a season-long loan with a view to a permanent £15m transfer.

DAILY MIRROR

Edinson Cavani's brother and agent says the Uruguayan forward is not leaving the club despite the imminent arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford.

Image: Edinson Cavani will not be leaving Old Trafford in the transfer window

Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has called on Mikel Arteta to be sacked as Arsenal manager following their 5-0 thrashing by Manchester City.

THE SUN

PSG are looking to replace outgoing Kylian Mbappe with Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland, but the transfer will not be easy to pull off due to their poor relationship with the Bundesliga club.

Image: Erling Haaland excelled in the Champions League last season

Juventus have already got to work on replacing Manchester United bound Cristiano Ronaldo with moves for Everton's Moise Kean and Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard both mooted.

DAILY STAR

Manchester United's Jesse Lingard is back on West Ham's radar with the Irons set to offer a cut-price £15m bid permanent deal for the England forward.

Leeds United have dropped their interest in signing Lewis O'Brien after attempting to sign the midfielder from Huddersfield.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard is the subject of a bidding war with Everton, Crystal Palace and Brighton battling to land him and Tottenham watching developments ahead of deadline day on Tuesday.