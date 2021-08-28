Premier League's Argentina players set to defy orders not to travel on international duty - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's national newspapers...

MAIL ON SUNDAY

The Premier League's Argentinian players are set to defy orders not to travel on international duty in a remarkable split between club and country.

Rafa Benitez claims his experience of living in Liverpool is helping him win over the Everton fanbase as the Toffees continued their good start to the season with a comfortable win at Brighton.

Image: Crystal Palace have made an offer worth up to £15m for Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard

Crystal Palace have made an offer worth up to £15m for Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard. The 23-year-old is interested in a move to Selhurst Park but Celtic are holding out for a bigger fee.

Everton striker Moise Kean is close to completing his return to Juventus after the clubs agreed a loan move with an option to buy for £17m.

Wolves are in advanced talks over signing Red Bull Leipzig forward Hwang Hee Chan on a season-long loan with a view to a permanent £15m transfer.

Cristiano Ronaldo has agreed to take a pay cut in order to make his return to Manchester United from Juventus.

Manchester United winger Amad Diallo is in talks over a loan move to Dutch side Feyenoord.

David Moyes slammed the state of the West Ham pitch, labelling it below Premier League standard, as his side were held at home by Crystal Palace.

Image: Real Madrid have reportedly set Paris Saint-Germain an ultimatum to accept a transfer for Kylian Mbappe by Sunday

Real Madrid have reportedly set Paris Saint-Germain an ultimatum to accept a transfer for Kylian Mbappe by Sunday or they will wait until January to sign him on a free.

A number of English clubs are considering a late, cut-price move for Scotland international centre-back Jack Hendry.

SUNDAY MIRROR

Edinson Cavani's brother and agent says the Uruguayan forward is not leaving the club despite the imminent arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford.

The Premier League have caused confusion by listing Cristiano Ronaldo's shirt number as 7 following his move to Manchester United.

Image: Edinson Cavani will not be leaving Old Trafford in the transfer window

Gareth Southgate has ruled out an England Under-21 call-up for Mason Greenwood as he promised to take personal control of his international development.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reminded Edinson Cavani where his loyalties should lie with a club versus country row brewing ahead of the international break.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United will make him the highest paid player in Premier League history.

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is an injury doubt for England next week after playing with a broken toe at the start of this season.

Image: Striker Moise Kean is close to completing his return to Juventus

Premier League clubs held urgent talks with players last week after a backlash against the decision not to release internationals for matches in red-list countries.

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

PSG are looking to replace outgoing Kylian Mbappe with Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland, but the transfer will not be easy to pull off due to their poor relationship with the Bundesliga club.

Juventus have already got to work on replacing Manchester United bound Cristiano Ronaldo with moves for Everton's Moise Kean and Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard both mooted.

Manchester United will let Dan James leave after the return of old boy Cristiano Ronaldo.

Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace are trying to agree a price for Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah - and are willing to spend £12m.

Mesut Ozil has aimed a dig at Mikel Arteta with a cryptic tweet declaring 'trust the process'.

Aston Villa are ready to sound out Liverpool about buying talented youngster Curtis Jones.

Image: Erling Haaland excelled in the Champions League last season

Tottenham want to sign Barcelona right-back Emerson Royal before the transfer deadline on Tuesday.

DAILY STAR ON SUNDAY

Manchester United's Jesse Lingard is back on West Ham's radar, with the Irons set to offer a cut-price £15m bid for the England forward with the deal believed to be permanent and not a loan.

Leeds United have dropped their interest in signing Lewis O'Brien after attempting to sign the midfielder from Huddersfield.

SUNDAY MAIL

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard is the subject of a bidding war with Everton, Crystal Palace and Brighton battling to land him and Tottenham watching developments ahead of Deadline Day on Tuesday.

Image: Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United will make him the highest paid player in Premier League history

John McGinn is out of Scotland's vital World Cup qualifier against Denmark this week after testing positive for Covid.

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Chelsea's £42m move for Sevilla's Jules Kounde is 'a matter of time' from being completed, according to reports.

Tottenham will soon learn the fate of their Ilaix Moriba transfer pursuit amid stiff competition for the Barcelona man's signature from RB Leipzig.