Phil Foden being offered bumper new deal at Man City - Paper Talk

STAR ON SUNDAY

Manchester City star Phil Foden is being offered a new long-term deal at the Etihad - and a bumper pay rise.

City boss Pep Guardiola turned down the chance to sign Saul Niguez on Deadline Day.

SUNDAY MIRROR

Mohamed Salah wants a staggering £500,000 a week to extend his stay with Liverpool.

Jesse Lingard made a 'clear decision' on his future despite Manchester United's transfer stance during the summer window.

SUN ON SUNDAY

Declan Rice is reportedly eyeing a move away from West Ham next year in a potential £100m deal.

Barcelona are set to meet with RB Leipzig over the possible return of Dani Olmo to the Nou Camp.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Premier League officials have resorted to making a video with the Government urging players to ignore myths around the Covid vaccine.

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Liverpool will return to the transfer market in January as they look for a replacement for Gini Wijnaldum after he left the club this summer.

Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly 'strong candidates' to sign Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland next summer.

DAILY RECORD

Pierre Van Hooijdonk says new Celtic striker Georgios Giakoumakis can score 20 goals in his first season at Parkhead.

Former Rangers youth star Ciaran Dickson has crossed the divide in Glasgow by signing for city rivals Celtic.