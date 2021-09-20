Bukayo Saka attracting interest from Juventus and Atletico Madrid - Papers

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's national newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Juventus and Atletico Madrid are reportedly keeping tabs on Bukayo Saka and are expected to make a move for the Arsenal winger this season.

Tottenham have no plans to change their policy on statues, amid pleas from fans for the club to produce a lasting memorial for Jimmy Greaves.

Image: Juventus and Atletico Madrid are reportedly keeping tabs on Bukayo Saka

Danny Drinkwater has labelled his Chelsea career 'a shambles' following his move to the club in 2017.

DAILY EXPRESS

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is reportedly keen on Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi ahead of the January transfer window.

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman's future at the club is in doubt, according to reports in Spain.

DAILY MIRROR

Brighton star Yves Bissouma has admitted his "dream" is to play in the Champions League but is still content with life on the south coast for the time being.

THE SUN

Andreas Christensen is ready to sign a new deal with Chelsea - after initially being offered a pay cut.

Image: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is said to be keen on Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi

Premier League refs' chiefs are pleased with the way VAR is working - despite a weekend of controversy.

Atletico Madrid reportedly rejected the chance to sign Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.

Manchester United see Franck Kessie as a potential replacement for Paul Pogba, according to reports.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso says he has become the latest Premier League player to stop taking a knee because he believes the anti-racism gesture is losing its impact.

Liverpool are in line to pay stricken Championship club Derby County a £100,000 windfall if teenager Kaide Gordon makes his debut this week.

Image: Atletico Madrid reportedly rejected the chance to sign Cristiano Ronaldo this summer

Billy Vunipola is set to be left out of England's training squad on Tuesday as head coach Eddie Jones looks to shake up his selection entering the two-year countdown to the 2023 World Cup.

Andy Murray says he will "always be there on the end of the phone" for Emma Raducanu - but he will not "wade in" with advice as he knows how annoying it can be.

SCOTTISH SUN

Davie Martindale says it's time for Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou to bring in his own coaching staff.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic star Greg Taylor could be facing two months on the sidelines.