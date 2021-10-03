Manchester United want Paul Pogba to sign new deal by Christmas - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's national newspapers...

SUN ON SUNDAY

Manchester United want to have a final decision over the future of Paul Pogba by Christmas.

Andriy Shevchenko wants to make a managerial move to Britain - and has put Celtic and other clubs on alert.

Steve Bruce will be staying as manager at Newcastle as Mike Ashley backs his boss.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel plans to install new Big Brother-style cameras at the club's training ground.

Health secretary Sajid Javid has slammed the England stars who are refusing to be vaccinated.

England ace Harry Kane aims to clean up with his own brand of loo rolls.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

Padraig Harrington was forced into a pairings change on the eve of the all-important opening session of last week's Ryder Cup because of "ball issues" with some of the players.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Covid's huge impact on the Premier League has been revealed after a Mail on Sunday audit found at least 130 first-team players have tested positive for the disease during the pandemic.

Former Tottenham defender Steven Caulker has received a surprise call-up to Sierra Leone's squad for this month's international fixtures.

Gareth Southgate has vowed that he and his England squad will address the issue of human rights in Qatar but only after they have qualified for next year's World Cup, though human rights campaigners insist that the FA have a responsibility to speak out now about migrant worker deaths in the country.

SUNDAY MIRROR

The Liverpool coach who recommended Alisson is monitoring Feyenoord goalkeeper Justin Bijlow.

Liverpool are closing in on attacking midfielder Kacper Kozlowski - who has been compared to Kevin De Bruyne in Poland.

Former Liverpool legend Dirk Kuyt has laid into Jack Grealish - saying he's worth only one-third of his £100million fee.

DAILY STAR SUNDAY

Arsenal are keeping a close watch on Raheem Sterling's contract talks at Manchester City.

SUNDAY MAIL

Ange Postecoglou is ready to raid Japan again in January to boost a Premiership title tilt.

SCOTTISH SUN ON SUNDAY

Rangers are leading the race for Blackburn midfielder Joe Rothwell.

Dundee United have launched an investigation into an alleged racial incident involving a Ross County fan.