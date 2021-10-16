UK's joint World Cup bid with Republic of Ireland to be rejected - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's national newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

The United Kingdom's joint World Cup 2030 bid with the Republic of Ireland is set to be rejected by UEFA.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters remains under pressure for his handling of the Newcastle takeover, with numerous clubs still angry at being kept in the dark.

A large poster van displaying an image of the murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi will be prominent around St James' Park before Newcastle's first game under Saudi ownership on Sunday.

Amanda Staveley appears to have been passed over for the role of chief executive at Newcastle, which she was expected to be given.

Marcus Rashford spent last weekend's international break watching Halifax Town vs Weymouth in the National League.

The EFL will argue that Derby could trigger a flood of clubs going into administration if they are successful in overturning their 12-point penalty in their appeal to an independent panel.

THE SUN

Cristiano Ronaldo has told Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: 'I'm fit to start every Premier League game.'

Manchester United stars have made just a 10-minute flight for their game against Leicester.

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski could be on his way to Manchester City according to his agent Pini Zahavi.

Watford appointing Claudio Ranieri as their new manager was a no-brainer and he will have 'instant respect' from the players, according to Troy Deeney.

Norwich are big admirers of Aberdeen wonderkid Calvin Ramsay.

Champion jockey Oisin Murphy was involved in an alleged booze-fuelled bust-up at a pub the night before his failed breathalyser.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

James Anderson has called for Australians to keep the Ashes phoney war "respectable" and says that the insults can be "dangerous" for mental health.

DAILY MIRROR

Gary Neville has predicted that Liverpool star Mohamed Salah will still leave Anfield for one of three major European clubs.

A whole host of Premier League clubs are preparing to enter a bidding war for Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, who recently won the Nations League with France.

Barcelona have been predicted to finish fifth in La Liga this season by a supercomputer.

DAILY EXPRESS

Pep Guardiola could soon reunite with Robert Lewandowski after the Bayern Munich striker's agent revealed Manchester City could be his next club.

Novak Djokovic and other players who have spoken out against requiring the Covid vaccine to compete on tour are facing a possible ban from the Australian Open.

DAILY STAR

Declan Rice has been urged to snub a move to a 'top six' side by Jack Wilshere in favour of remaining at West Ham.

THE TIMES

Amanda Staveley insists she did not use a loan facility from Mike Ashley in her deal to buy Newcastle United.

Steven Gerrard has admitted his interest in developments at Newcastle United, where he says excitement is building and their long-suffering supporters deserve a break.

FIFA is planning a crackdown on agents being allowed to represent both the player and a club in deals in a move that would see the intermediaries lose out on tens of millions of pounds.

One of Britain's most prominent black actors, David Harewood, has said he was on the verge of buying his first ever England football shirt before the team's players were subjected to racial abuse after missing penalties in the Euro 2020 final.

SCOTTISH SUN

Bruce Anderson has revealed the support he received from Scott Allan and Hibs fans after his diabetic attack.

Former Celtic player Vakoun Bayo has been told he 'no longer has a future' at Gent after just six games, reports claim.

DAILY RECORD

Graham Alexander has backed Tony Watt to fill Lyndon Dykes' boots for Scotland's make-or-break World Cup qualifying double-header against Moldova and Denmark.