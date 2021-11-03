Harry Kane to abandon Tottenham exit plans after Antonio Conte appointment - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer speculation from Wednesday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

Harry Kane is ready to abandon all plans to quit Tottenham - after the arrival of new boss Antonio Conte.

Tottenham could be delayed in having Conte pitchside as the club wait for his visa to be approved.

Tottenham are 'close' to agreeing a £165,000-a-week deal with AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie, according to reports.

Image: Harry Kane is reportedly set to stay at Tottenham following the appointment of Antonio Conte

Manchester City have held talks over acquiring a minority stake in Russian giants Spartak Moscow.

Brighton have received a huge boost as Dan Burn's injury is not as bad as first feared.

Fabio Carvalho has turned down a 'massive' contract offer from Fulham.

DAILY MAIL

Limited funds will be made available for Antonio Conte to strengthen Tottenham's squad in January, but he is likely to sell players to raise funds for his primary targets, including Fiorentina forward Dusan Vlahovic.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg rushed to the aid of a collapsed man outside the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday night as the midfielder was confronted with another distressing health drama.

Daniel Farke's position as Norwich manager is under mounting scrutiny following his side's winless start to the Premier League season.

Barcelona are expected to announce Xavi Hernandez as their new coach on Thursday but the club's supporters might have to wait until after the international break to see him in the dugout.

Sol Campbell has revealed he will spend time with former Arsenal team-mate Patrick Vieira at Crystal Palace as he looks to get back into management.

Rotherham boss Paul Warne is a contender for the vacant manager's job at Barnsley.

THE TIMES

Unai Emery is on the brink of becoming Newcastle United's new manager and could be in charge of their Premier League game away to Brighton on Saturday.

Scotland manager Steve Clarke said he expected Kieran Tierney to be fit in time for the vital World Cup qualifying ties in Moldova on November 12 and against Denmark at Hampden three days later.

DAILY EXPRESS

Juventus wonderkid Mohammed Ihattaren is considering retiring at the age of just 19 because of personal reasons.

Image: Unai Emery is said to be close to taking over at Newcastle

DAILY STAR

Christian Eriksen is said to be 'tempted' by a return to Ajax where he might be able to continue his playing career with a heart defibrillator fitted.

THE GUARDIAN

After 109 years, modern pentathlon's governing body has voted secretly to remove horse riding and replace it with cycling.

SCOTTISH SUN

Steve Clarke is ready to throw 'pest' Jacob Brown in for a shock Scotland debut in the World Cup crunch in Moldova.