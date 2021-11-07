Liverpool keen on Dundee United wonderkid Kerr Smith - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's national newspapers...

Liverpool are keen to win the massive race for Dundee United wonderkid Kerr Smith.

Aston Villa will put Denmark's national coach Kasper Hjulmand on their 'watch list' of future managers.

Wales chief Rob Page is fancied at Cardiff as they look for a new manager.

Borussia Monchengladbach are considering a January bid to offer Eddie Nketiah a way out of his Arsenal frustration.

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira wants to hijack Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa's move to Italian high-fliers Napoli.

Newcastle want to sign Lazio keeper Thomas Strakosha when the winter window opens.

Manchester United's Phil Jones is on the radar of an incredible 13 clubs - despite not kicking a ball in anger for the best part of two years.

Antonio Conte must move Heaven and Earth to sign Giorgio Chiellini and let him run the show at Tottenham, says Harry Redknapp.

Japanese giants Rakuten are in the market to buy a club in England after they severed ties with Barcelona.

Chelsea are facing a fight to keep hold of another of their brilliant young players with teenager Ben Elliott being tracked by a trio of Premier League rivals.

Manchester United are reportedly one of four clubs to have rejected the chance to sign Eden Hazard as his struggles at Real Madrid continue.

Antonio Conte's sensational move to take over as Tottenham manager is earning him £13m a year - the third-highest in the game.

Gareth Southgate has questioned why Jurgen Klopp has been "having a swing" this season and insists he does not know what has warranted public criticism from the Liverpool manager.

Yorkshire are considering releasing the bombshell Azeem Rafiq racism report by Wednesday, with two more former England internationals now fearing they have been named in it.

Tyson Fury's next defence of the World Boxing Council heavyweight title is likely to be ordered on Tuesday to be against Dillian Whyte, yet there is no guarantee he will decide to defend the crown against his British rival.

Antonio Conte has told his Tottenham players they must give him 100 per cent every single day if they want to feature in his team.

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown believes Eric Dier could be the main beneficiary from Tottenham's new era under Antonio Conte.

David Moyes fully understands why Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been casting admiring glances at Jarrod Bowen.

Man City have been urged to make a January transfer swoop for Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette.

Dusan Vlahovic's prospective move to Arsenal could be thrown into disarray as a pledge made to Tottenham boss Antonio Conte may be used to scupper the transfer.

Antonio Conte has drawn up a shortlist of transfer targets for 2022 with Tottenham's director of football Fabio Paratici, according to reports.

John McGinn spent a rare weekend off taking in the Kilmarnock vs Partick Thistle Championship clash.

Steve Clarke believes getting to the World Cup play-offs will equal Scotland's achievement of reaching Euro 2020.

Johnny Russell says he'll never turn his back on Scotland despite being snubbed again by Steve Clarke.