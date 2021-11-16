Everton eye Arsenal's Calum Chambers if Ainsley Maitland-Niles loan deal falls through - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's national newspapers...
THE SUN
Everton could make a January move for Arsenal defender Calum Chambers if they can't resurrect a loan agreement for Ainsley Maitland-Niles.
Ex-Arsenal star Lauren is working for his old boss Arsene Wenger again after taking up a job at FIFA.
Ex-Newcastle winger Jonas Gutierrez has finally called time on his extraordinary playing career aged 38.
DAILY MAIL
Emi Martinez is determined to be the world's best goalkeeper and is using performance targets pinned up in his locker to help him on his way, according to Aston Villa goalkeeper coach Neil Cutler.
Iran have been accused of playing a man as a goalkeeper for their women's national team against fierce rivals Jordan who have demanded a 'gender verification' probe.
Arsenal have question marks over the fitness of striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after he returned from international duty early following an injury scare.
Liverpool have been handed a major boost ahead of this weekend's visit of Arsenal after striker Sadio Mane took part in team training on Tuesday.
DAILY MIRROR
Gareth Southgate has confirmed he is ready to sign a new deal with England.
Liverpool's owners are set to add to their empire by purchasing National Hockey League team the Pittsburgh Penguins, according to widespread reports in America.
DAILY RECORD
Rangers could be without a manager for Sunday's Hampden clash with Hibs - despite holding a second round of signing talks with top target Giovanni van Bronckhorst in Holland.
Hibs are interested in bringing Stuart Findlay back to the Scottish Premiership from Philadelphia Union.
Liverpool have sent Scotland captain Andy Robertson for a scan on his hamstring injury.
SCOTTISH SUN
Giovanni van Bronckhorst will find out within 24 hours whether he's the new Rangers boss.