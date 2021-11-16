Manchester United fringe players feeling misled by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's national newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

A number of Manchester United's fringe players feel misled about their playing prospects this season amid growing frustration about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's reluctance to rotate despite a dire run of results that have left his future hanging in the balance.

Marylebone Cricket Club is to roll out anti-racism training for its staff and members, as campaigners attempt to educate the sport's "blazer brigade".

DAILY MAIL

Immigrant workers in Qatar are paid a measly £12 for 11-hour days spent building the nation's 2022 World Cup stadiums in inhuman conditions - and they are dying in the burning heat.

David Beckham is under increasing pressure to reverse his decision to be a 'face' of the Qatar World Cup due to the poor treatment of migrant workers.

Glenn Hoddle has opened up about the foul-mouthed attacks he received from Sir Alex Ferguson when he was England manager after he upset the Scot with his use of Manchester United players on international duty.

Roberto Mancini bullishly claimed that Italy are 'still a great team' despite missing out on automatic qualification to next year's World Cup this past week.

Dean Smith is set to bring star midfielder Todd Cantwell in from the cold after he sealed his quickfire return to management with Norwich.

Michael Vaughan's sponsors began distancing themselves from the former England captain on Monday.

The players' union has employed a new five-strong legal team to help players on both sides of the fence as English cricket braces itself for an avalanche of discrimination claims.

THE SUN

Two of Newcastle's first-team coaches - Stephen Clemence and Steve Agnew - have left the club as the Eddie Howe revolution starts to gain momentum.

Olympic legend Usain Bolt has slammed Manchester United for relying so heavily on Cristiano Ronaldo.

Former France and Barcelona defender Eric Abidal is reportedly set to be questioned by police investigating the attack on Paris Saint-Germain women star Kheira Hamraoui.

Phil Neville has started ripping up his Inter Miami squad to help David Beckham realise his dream of challenging for MLS honours.

Leicester's former record buy Nampalys Mendy says he wants to quit the club in January.

Brighton chief executive Paul Barber believes manager Graham Potter is going nowhere.

Contract rebel Antonio Rudiger claims he is fully focused on performing for Chelsea despite being a reported transfer target for Bayern Munich.

Barcelona reportedly hope to secure a January loan move for Manchester City star Raheem Sterling but are being constrained by their financial situation.

DAILY MIRROR

Martin Odegaard will find himself in an awkward position at Arsenal should Edu's reported £80m transfer plan come to fruition.

Manchester United outcast Donny van de Beek could be offered a Premier League escape by the likes of Everton and Newcastle United.

Ashley Cole wants to become a top-flight manager - and merge the best qualities of Jose Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti and Arsene Wenger.

Barcelona have begun working behind the scenes to sign Mohamed Salah from Liverpool as Xavi and Joan Laporta look to pull off a major coup, according to reports in Catalonia.

DAILY EXPRESS

Newcastle United have set their sights on Hellas Verona duo Giovanni Simeone and Antonin Barak ahead of the January transfer window, according to reports.

Chelsea target Erling Haaland could end up signing a new and improved contract at Borussia Dortmund if he agrees a sponsorship deal with Puma in the new year, according to reports.

Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech has reportedly made a decision about his future, with the midfielder wanted by Borussia Dortmund.

THE TIMES

Amnesty International has said that it is "more important than ever" for England's players and staff to use their position to raise human-rights concerns about Qatar after securing qualification for next year's World Cup.

DAILY RECORD

Hibs boss Jack Ross has lined up a friendly with Dundee on Tuesday to get minutes into his ring-rusty stars ahead of their League Cup semi-final.

SCOTTISH SUN

Celtic will swoop for Shamrock Rovers ace Danny Mandroiu in the January transfer window.

Hibs are set to land former Blackburn boss Steve Kean as their new academy director.