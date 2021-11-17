Newcastle keen on Inter duo Marcelo Brozovic and Stefan de Vrij in January - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's national newspapers...

THE TIMES

Newcastle United are targeting Inter Milan duo Stefan de Vrij and Marcelo Brozovic as well as Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha as they look to strengthen their squad in January as a first significant sign of their increase in wealth after the club's takeover last month.

County chiefs are set to push for the removal of the chief executive of the ECB after the governing body's failures to tackle racism in cricket.

Manchester City have signed a curious partnership deal with a mysterious start-up cryptocurrency company whose executives' names do not appear to have any online presence.

DAILY MIRROR

Tottenham are on a transfer collision course with Premier League rivals Aston Villa over Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie - with Aaron Ramsey also being lined up for a Juve exit by Newcastle.

Manchester United's wage bill has risen by nearly 25 per cent following the return of Cristiano Ronaldo to Old Trafford.

Jurgen Klopp is hopeful Jordan Henderson will be given the all clear for Saturday's visit of Arsenal after the Liverpool captain joined in with parts of team training on Wednesday.

Chelsea's hopes of retaining Antonio Rudiger have taken a dent, with Bayern Munich reportedly willing to give the defender a £200,000-a-week deal to move to Bavaria.

THE SUN

Chelsea fans were left in shock after hearing that their season tickets are set to triple to almost £4,000 after the club upgraded their facilities at Stamford Bridge.

Exeter's place in the second round of the FA Cup is under threat after an investigation was launched into why they used six substitutes in their replay win over Bradford.

DAILY MAIL

Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola has dropped the strongest hint yet the French midfielder could leave Manchester United, declaring 'December is the month of dreams.'

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale could be out for several weeks after picking up a calf injury while away on international duty with Wales.

South American football chiefs have suspended two referees, including a VAR official, for failing to punish Argentina's Nicolas Otamendi after he elbowed Brazil winger Raphinha in the face and caused his mouth to bleed.

Arsenal will be boosted ahead of their Premier League trip to Liverpool on Saturday, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang back training with the first team.

Roma director Tiago Pinto has refused to rule out a January transfer window swoop for out-of-favour Manchester United starlet Diogo Dalot.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Andrew Gale, Yorkshire's suspended head coach, is expected to be sacked imminently after Azeem Rafiq's damning testimony that he was a chief protagonist in the county's racism scandal.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic chairman Ian Bankier survived a dramatic vote on his re-election after a stormy AGM in which he launched a remarkable blast at the Scottish government.