Ole Gunnar Solskjaer holds crisis talks with key players including Cristiano Ronaldo - Paper Talk

DAILY MAIL

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer held crisis talks with his senior players - including Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes - on Thursday as he tried to salvage Manchester United's season and save his job.

Ferran Torres is ready to step up his rehabilitation from injury, with the Manchester City striker hoping for a return to action before New Year.

Chelsea have been given another injury boost this week with striker Timo Werner returning to training following a hamstring problem.

Dementia in football and other sports is still years away from being recognised as an industrial disease.

The EFL have accepted the need for independent regulation of football for the first time ahead of the publication of the government's fan-led review next week in a dramatic move that will increase tensions with the Premier League.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Antonio Conte, is eyeing Jordan Pickford as he looks at British goalkeepers for his long-term plans at Tottenham.

Holland international Quincy Promes, 29, has been charged with attempted manslaughter over a stabbing at a family gathering last year, Dutch prosecutors have announced. The Spartak Moscow forward has denied involvement in the incident.

World Rugby will hit Rassie Erasmus with a significant increase in his ban if the Springboks director of rugby follows through on his veiled threat that he could find his way inside Twickenham for South Africa's match against England on Saturday.

Tom Harrison will be fighting for his job as England and Wales Cricket Board chief executive on Friday as the game teeters on the brink of civil war over the Azeem Rafiq scandal.

Sir Alastair Cook has been condemned for his "silence" over the racism scandal to have engulfed England and Essex after failing to respond to questions about it.

UK Athletics has issued a rare lifetime ban to a coach accused of sexual abuse of athletes.

THE SUN

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could be ready to roll the dice and gamble against Watford by bringing in two of Jesse Lingard, Donny van de Beek and Jadon Sancho.

Solskjaer is sure he can turn around Manchester United's fortunes and will not walk away from Old Trafford.