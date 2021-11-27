Erik ten Hag is Man Utd's other choice to Mauricio Pochettino - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's national newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Erik ten Hag is the alternative target for Manchester United if their No 1 choice, Mauricio Pochettino, does not become the club's new manager next summer.

Newcastle United are "in pole position" to land Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele, according to reports in Spain.

Barcelona are set to turn their attention to Manchester City's Ferran Torres, with the Spain international said to be interested in a return home because of a lack of first-team chances.

Ed Woodward is set to leave his position as Manchester United's executive vice-chairman as planned in April with managing director Richard Arnold lined up to succeed him.

The Premier League have risked further tension with Newcastle by extending their ban on related-party sponsorship deals until the middle of next month.

Derby's administrators Quantuma are resisting the temptation to save money by cutting Wayne Rooney's salary as they regard the manager as the club's biggest asset in their attempts to find a buyer.

EFL clubs have been irritated by Aston Villa chief executive Christian Purslow's erroneous claim this week that the Premier League have lent the lower divisions £250m to help them through the pandemic.

THE SUN

Ralf Rangnick has not ruled out becoming Manchester United's permanent boss in the summer.

Arsenal could sell club-record buy Nicolas Pepe after England youngsters Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka stole his spot.

Tattooed footballers net 42 per cent more goals than players without inkings, a study found.

Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky has signed a deal that could open the door to a full takeover of West Ham.

Tottenham have been sent a bottle of ketchup by a cheeky sauce company after Antonio Conte's banning of the condiment.

Juventus are hoping Liverpool's upcoming international call ups will tempt them into making a January offer for Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey.

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United are ready to launch a January move to tempt Vinicius Junior away from Real Madrid, but a deal could cost them more than £100m, according to reports in Spain.

THE GUARDIAN

Carney Chukwuemeka has decided his future is not with Aston Villa by turning down a new contract, with Liverpool and Manchester United set to go into battle for his signature.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Ralf Rangnick's training ground revolution could see a custom-made clock installed at Manchester United's Carrington complex to drive the significant changes that are anticipated from the new interim manager.

Antonio Conte has warned his Tottenham Hotspur players that he is watching their every move and preparing to speak to the club about which members of his squad will be good enough to fulfil his demands.

Covid is a more likely cause of surge in footballers collapsing with heart problems than vaccines, scientists believe.

The BBC was on Friday night under mounting pressure to reverse its decision to suspend Michael Vaughan after Azeem Rafiq said the "you lot" furore had been blown out of proportion.

World Rugby has confirmed it will carry out a review into the behaviour of water-carriers and other support staff as well as issuing a written warning to Australia head coach Dave Rennie.

THE TIMES

Manchester United are set to confirm Ralf Rangnick as interim manager in the next 48 hours.

The RFU has for the first time included "head impact prevention" in its annual report as one of its key issues to be addressed.

DAILY RECORD

Jota has given Celtic fans confidence he will stay at the club after admitting his loan spell is already the "best moment" in his career.

Celtic's move for versatile Japan star Reo Hatate is getting closer, with the 24-year-old's contract set to expire in January.