Manchester United believe Ralf Rangnick can help them sign Erling Haaland next summer - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's national newspapers...

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Manchester United believe Ralf Rangnick's imminent arrival at Old Trafford will give them an edge in the race to sign Erling Haaland next summer.

United have added Sporting Lisbon's young manager Ruben Amorim to the list of possible candidates for the long-term role at Old Trafford.

West Ham boss David Moyes will make a final bid to sign Burnley defender James Tarkowski.

Spanish giants Sevilla lead the race for Blackburn's red-hot Chile international striker Ben Brereton Diaz.

Burnley want to snatch England Under-20 centre-half James Hill from fellow Lancashire side Fleetwood.

Crystal Palace are keeping tabs on Borja Mayoral's lack of game time under Jose Mourinho at Roma.

Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun is pulling the scouts to his games - with French side St Etienne joining the hunt for him.

American businessman Chris Kirchner flies in to watch Wayne Rooney's Derby County on Monday - and try to get answers on his takeover bid.

Patrice Evra claims the first professional deal he signed with Sicilian club Marsala made him the "property" of a Mafia godfather and denied him the chance to sign for AS Roma who would not deal with the gangster.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Manchester United have checked on Fiorentina goal machine Dusan Vlahovic but his club want £55m.

Everton are close to finalising a new long-term contract for highly-rated defender Jarrad Branthwaite ahead of sending him out on loan in January.

Real Madrid are no longer considering a summer swoop for Paul Pogba, according to reports in Spain.

Riyad Mahrez says he is not surprised to see Algeria team-mate Said Benrahma succeed in the Premier League as his current form for West Ham continues to impress.

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has revealed he made a mistake earlier in his managerial career by leaving Watford to join Reading.

SUNDAY MIRROR

Alexandre Lacazette admits his agents are already sounding out potential suitors as the clock winds down on his Arsenal career.

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard has made a defender his priority and could raid his former club Liverpool for Joe Gomez.

Reports in Italy are hinting that clubs will wait until next summer to try and sign in-demand Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic because of a likely drop in asking price to around £34m.

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah was confronted by a pitch-invading fan after his side's comfortable win over Southampton on Saturday afternoon.

DAILY STAR SUNDAY

Kalvin Phillips has boosted Liverpool's hopes of signing him by turning down the chance to talk to Manchester United because of their status as Leeds United's fiercest rivals.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

Donny van de Beek and Dean Henderson could leave Manchester United in January as part of a Ralf Rangnick rebuild.

Jesse Lingard could re-open previously-collapsed talks over a new contract at Old Trafford if Ralf Rangnick makes more use of him than previous Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskkaer.

SCOTTISH SUN

Callum McGregor has urged Celtic to make sure it's an unhappy homecoming for Scott Brown.

SUNDAY MAIL

Reports in Romania claim that Ianis Hagi is being watched by Lyon ahead of a January move.

Rangers great Kenny Miller expects Steven Gerrard to try to secure two of his former Ibrox stars in Joe Aribo and Ryan Kent.