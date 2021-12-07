Liverpool leading race for Jude Bellingham signing - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's national newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Liverpool lead the race to sign Jude Bellingham next summer and hope to exploit their Premier League rivals' obsession with Borussia Dortmund team-mate Erling Haaland.

THE SUN

West Ham are considering a loan bid for Nathan Ake after being rocked by the news Kurt Zouma faces months on the sidelines through injury.

Brazilian legend Ronaldo has told critics to stop having a go at Neymar over his partying - and defended the outgoing lifestyle.

DAILY MAIL

Robert Lewandowski has clarified that he is grateful for Lionel Messi's kind words at last week's Ballon d'Or ceremony, insisting that he was not aggrieved by any perceived lack of sincerity during the Argentine's acceptance speech.

The Premier League are braced for Tottenham to request the postponement of Sunday's game at Brighton after their Covid outbreak.

Manchester City have been left sweating over the fitness of Phil Foden again after he was forced off during their Champions League defeat to RB Leipzig with another ankle problem.

Leeds could lose star midfielder Kalvin Phillips until February and be without Patrick Bamford in the shorter term after he injured a hamstring celebrating Sunday's late equaliser against Brentford.

Jamie Vardy is ready to spearhead Leicester's bid for a place in the Europa League knockout stages as he is set to start a fixture in the competition for the first time this season.

Newcastle United have hired an external recruitment firm to help in their search for a director of football.

Kheira Hamraoui is set to return to training with the Paris Saint-Germain women's team a month after she was dragged from a car and beaten on the legs with an iron bar.

THE TIMES

West Ham's bid to break into the Premier League's top four has suffered another setback after Kurt Zouma seriously injured his hamstring.

Premier League clubs are to push for a new regulator that is part of the FA instead of a government-imposed watchdog.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic's supporters liaison officer laughed off former Hearts chairman Leslie Deans' comment that the clubs should replay their Premiership clash because of refereeing decisions and objects thrown at Barrie McKay.