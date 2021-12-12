Edwin van der Sar plays down Manchester United move - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's national newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Edwin van der Sar has poured cold water on speculation he will succeed Ed Woodward in an executive role at Manchester United in the near future.

Andreas Pereira has become the latest Manchester United player to go public with their desire to leave Old Trafford on a permanent basis.

Roma boss Jose Mourinho is planning alternatives with Diogo Dalot's situation at Manchester United transformed under Ralf Rangnick.

A number of Arsenal stars thought Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang should have never been given the captain's armband in the first place.

Liverpool have been handed a major blow in their race to sign Karim Adeyemi in the transfer window after the Red Bull Salzburg striker's latest comments.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Manchester United's match against Brentford on Tuesday night has been thrown into doubt after a scheduled training session on Sunday was impacted by a number of positive Covid-19 tests.

Leicester Tigers' continued excellence puts Steve Borthwick in the frame to be next England head coach.

DAILY MAIL

Tottenham have returned to first-team training following the Covid outbreak that wrecked their schedule last week.

Arsenal are facing a battle to hold onto rising strike starlet Khayon Edwards amid mounting interest from clubs in England and abroad - including London rivals Chelsea.

THE SUN

Tottenham could survive in the Europa Conference League as UEFA's Control Ethics and Disciplinary Body could decide to change the rules to allow the match to be played after the December 31 deadline.

Landon Donovan believes US football should use the EFL as a yardstick to grow its game across the pond.

Two fans were arrested after New York City winger Jesus Medina was hit by a beer can thrown from the crowd.

Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski was taken off after just 19 minutes against Empoli as he appeared to be struggling to breathe.