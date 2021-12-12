Premier League clubs are fearful of mass postponements due to rising Covid-19 cases - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's national newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Premier League clubs are fearful of mass postponements and the potential need for another lockdown due to the rapid spread of the Omicron Covid-19 variant and the slow progress of vaccinating players.

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's latest disciplinary breach has compounded long-standing concerns about his suitability as club captain from senior coaching staff.

Phil Jones has reportedly asked to play for Manchester United's Under-23 side in an attempt to build match sharpness, having impressed interim-manager Ralf Rangnick.

Mercedes will get one shot at overturning the race result and Max Verstappen's drivers' championship title - and will not be able to take their claim to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

F1 bosses hope to save under-fire race director Michael Masi from the axe as they consider how to protect the Australian after his controversial decision allowed Max Verstappen to pass Lewis Hamilton for the title.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Tottenham have been hit by a new positive coronavirus case among their first-team squad, with the club also suffering a fresh outbreak among their Under-23s.

Manchester United reluctantly want their Premier League match with Brentford on Tuesday to be called off after a Covid outbreak forced the club to close their training ground and threw their preparations into disarray.

A group of women MPs have called for an "immediate change to the law" after it emerged that women's football matches in the UK are not covered under football banning order legislation like men's league matches.

THE TIMES

The Aston Villa head coach Steven Gerrard has said that the club may have concerns about signing a player next month who has not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Ben Stokes' fitness and Ollie Pope's fragility give England cause for concern in their middle order.

THE SUN

Brentford have made contact with Braga over Portuguese wonderkid Francisco Moura.

Dundee captain Charlie Adam has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after his car allegedly hit a tree.

Wayne Rooney's £150,000 Land Rover was daubed with graffiti after he parked it in a busy Christmas market.

Former Manchester City star Nicolas Otamendi had a belt put around his neck during a violent robbery at his home in Portugal on Monday morning.