Premier League predictions: Jones Knows says Arsenal can respond in race for top four with win at Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal, Monday 8pm, live on Sky Sports

Since the Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White and Gabriel axis was formed four games into the season, Arsenal have scored 14 first-half goals in their last 11 away Premier League matches. Only Liverpool have scored more - and that's despite the Gunners playing two games less than the majority of their rivals.

Mikel Arteta instructs his team to play aggressively from the off and that is seen by 11 of their 14 first-half goals away from home coming before the 30th minute. That is the most scored in that period when assessing away games, along with Liverpool.

Arsenal have won their last five Premier League away games, scoring 14 goals and have led at the break in their last six - the only blip being the second-half collapse at Everton.

Palace are a tough nut to crack at home, but do have a tendency of starting very slowly in matches. They have failed to score in the first half of 10 of their 15 home matches, including against Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham and Chelsea. All of this adds up to Arsenal being in front at the break at 13/8 with Sky Bet looking like a solid play.

Whether they can hold on and remain in pole position to finish in a Champions League place will be all about their ability to see the game out in the second period. I have faith.