Erik ten Hag has put Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante on a shortlist of Man Utd targets - Paper Talk

THE SUN

Frenkie De Jong is willing to wave goodbye to nearly £6m in unpaid wages to clinch a move to Manchester City this summer.

Image: Frenkie de Jong could be edging closer to a Premier League move

Luke Shaw will be kept waiting on a fresh £180,000-a-week Old Trafford contract until Erik ten Hag has approved the terms.

Erling Haaland is at centre of £50m boot war as Puma and Adidas battle over the out-of-contract striker after Nike deal ends.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Erik ten Hag wants to keep Manchester United set-piece coach Eric Ramsay after conducting a series of planning meetings in Holland.

THE TIMES

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to stay at Manchester United as he sees future with incoming manager Erik ten Hag.

Image: Cristiano Ronaldo plans to see out his current Man Utd contract which has a year left

DAILY MIRROR

Erik ten Hag targets Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante as his first marquee signing in a summer overhaul at Old Trafford. Ten Hag believes the French international would kick-start his Manchester United rebuild.

DAILY MAIL

Erik ten Hag could be in the stands for Man Utd's final match of the season against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Outgoing interim Man United boss Ralf Rangnick is keen to host a debrief with incoming manager Erik ten Hag to run through problems at Old Trafford.

Image: Ralf Rangnick wants to consult with Erik ten Hag before departing Old Trafford

World Cup hit by fresh scandal over labour camps as Qatar 'plant spies among migrant workers' to crack down on whistle-blowers.

Man City boss Pep Guardiola wants a specialist left back and a holding midfielder to bolster his squad this summer.

THE INDEPENDENT

Novak Djokovic secures 1,000th career win by beating Casper Ruud to reach Italian Open final.

DAILY EXPRESS

Image: N'Golo Kante has emerged as a summer target for Man Utd

Man Utd plan a shock move for Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante at Erik Ten Hag's request.

EVENING STANDARD

Eden Hazard will stay at Real Madrid to 'prove himself' as Carlo Ancelotti rules out any potential transfer departure.

Barcelona boss Xavi has admitted the club's finances will dictate whether or not ManUnited target Frenkie de Jong is sold this summer.

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has confirmed striker Robert Lewandowski will leave the club.