Europa League state of play: What Arsenal need from final group game as Man Utd finish second

We bring you the tables, results and schedule heading into the final round of fixtures in the Europa League group stage...

Man Utd miss out on top spot

Manchester United face a two-legged play-off against a third-placed Champions League side after missing out on top spot in Group E.

United needed to beat Real Sociedad by two clear goals in Spain in their final group match on Thursday but could only manage a 1-0 win, meaning the La Liga team clinched first place.

Sheriff beat Omonia 1-0 in the other Group E game, with the teams ending the campaign third and fourth in the table, respectively.

Image: Man Utd's Alejandro Garnacho, second right, celebrates after scoring against Real Sociedad

What Arsenal need against Zurich

Arsenal have already qualified for the Europa League knockout stages, doing so with two group games to spare.

However, they missed the chance to secure their spot as Group A winners after losing 2-0 to PSV. They must now beat Zurich on Thursday to make sure they go directly into the round of 16.

Image: Arsenal's Granit Xhaka celebrates with team-mates after scoring in the home win against PSV

So how do things stand across all the groups heading into the final round of fixtures?

Which teams have qualified directly to the last 16?

Real Betis

Union Saint-Gilloise

Real Sociedad

Feyenoord

SC Freiburg

Round of 16 dates: 9 and 16 March 2023

Which teams are guaranteed at least a two-legged EL play-off?

Arsenal

Fenerbahce

Rennes

Which teams must play in two-legged EL play-off?

Ajax

Barcelona

Bayer Leverkusen

Juventus

RB Salzburg

Sevilla

Shakhtar Donetsk

Sporting Lisbon

Monaco

Nantes

Midtjylland

Manchester United

Knockout-round play-off dates: 16 and 23 February 2023

Which teams are guaranteed at least Europa Conference League play-off?

Braga

Union Berlin

Ludogorets

Roma

Sivasspor

Which teams must play in Europa Conference League play-off?

Sheriff

Lazio

Qarabag

Trabzonspor

Fiorentina

Dnipro-1

Gent

CFR Cluj

Basel

