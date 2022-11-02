Europa League state of play: What Arsenal need from final group game as Man Utd finish second

Europa League group tables; results and fixtures; key talking points and more
Thursday 3 November 2022 20:16, UK
We bring you the tables, results and schedule heading into the final round of fixtures in the Europa League group stage...
Manchester United face a two-legged play-off against a third-placed Champions League side after missing out on top spot in Group E.
United needed to beat Real Sociedad by two clear goals in Spain in their final group match on Thursday but could only manage a 1-0 win, meaning the La Liga team clinched first place.
Sheriff beat Omonia 1-0 in the other Group E game, with the teams ending the campaign third and fourth in the table, respectively.
Arsenal have already qualified for the Europa League knockout stages, doing so with two group games to spare.
However, they missed the chance to secure their spot as Group A winners after losing 2-0 to PSV. They must now beat Zurich on Thursday to make sure they go directly into the round of 16.
So how do things stand across all the groups heading into the final round of fixtures?
Round of 16 dates: 9 and 16 March 2023
Knockout-round play-off dates: 16 and 23 February 2023
