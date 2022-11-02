Europa League state of play: What Man Utd and Arsenal need from final group games

Europa League group tables; results and fixtures; key talking points and more
Thursday 3 November 2022 09:47, UK
We bring you the tables, results and schedule heading into the final round of fixtures in the Europa League group stage...
Manchester United have qualified for the knockout rounds after beating Sheriff Tiraspol last week. They will now go head to head with Real Sociedad on Thursday for first and second spot.
The Spanish side are top of Group E by three points with a better goal difference. However, should Man Utd win in San Sebastian, the group winner will be dictated by the head-to-head record.
Sociedad won 1-0 at Old Trafford, but because of their superior goal difference, Man Utd would have to win by two clear goals to finish top of the group. Sociedad could draw or lose by a single goal and still go straight into the round of 16.
Arsenal have already qualified for the Europa League knockout stages, doing so with two group games to spare.
However, they missed the chance to secure their spot as Group A winners after losing 2-0 to PSV. They must now beat Zurich on Thursday to make sure they go directly into the round of 16.
So how do things stand across all the groups heading into the final round of fixtures?
Round of 16 dates: 9 and 16 March 2023
Knockout round play-off dates: 16 and 23 February 2023
Results
Group
Fixtures
Results
Table
Fixtures
Results
Table
Fixtures
Results
Table
Fixtures
Results
Table
Fixtures
Results
Table
Fixtures
Results
Table
Fixtures
Results
Table
Fixtures
Correctly predict six scorelines to win £250,000 for free with Super 6 on Tuesday. Entries by 8pm.