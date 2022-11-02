Europa League state of play: What Man Utd and Arsenal need from final group games

We bring you the tables, results and schedule heading into the final round of fixtures in the Europa League group stage...

What Man Utd need at Real Sociedad

Manchester United have qualified for the knockout rounds after beating Sheriff Tiraspol last week. They will now go head to head with Real Sociedad on Thursday for first and second spot.

The Spanish side are top of Group E by three points with a better goal difference. However, should Man Utd win in San Sebastian, the group winner will be dictated by the head-to-head record.

Sociedad won 1-0 at Old Trafford, but because of their superior goal difference, Man Utd would have to win by two clear goals to finish top of the group. Sociedad could draw or lose by a single goal and still go straight into the round of 16.

Image: Scott McTominay scored a late winner for Man Utd

What Arsenal need against Zurich

Arsenal have already qualified for the Europa League knockout stages, doing so with two group games to spare.

However, they missed the chance to secure their spot as Group A winners after losing 2-0 to PSV. They must now beat Zurich on Thursday to make sure they go directly into the round of 16.

Image: Arsenal's Granit Xhaka celebrates with team-mates after scoring against PSV

So how do things stand across all the groups heading into the final round of fixtures?

Which teams have qualified directly to the last 16?

Real Betis

Union Saint-Gilloise

SC Freiburg

Round of 16 dates: 9 and 16 March 2023

Which teams are guaranteed at least a two-legged EL play-off?

Arsenal

Fenerbahce

Real Sociedad

Rennes

RB Leipzig

Shakhtar Donetsk

PSV

Manchester United

Which teams must play in two-legged EL play-off?

Ajax

Barcelona

Bayer Leverkusen

Juventus

RB Salzburg

Sevilla

Shakhtar Donetsk

Sporting Lisbon

Knockout round play-off dates: 16 and 23 February 2023

Which teams are guaranteed at least Europa Conference League play-off?

Qarabag

Braga

Union Berlin

Ludogorets

Roma

Nantes

