 Skip to content

Europa League state of play: What Man Utd and Arsenal need from final group games

Europa League group tables; results and fixtures; key talking points and more

Thursday 3 November 2022 09:47, UK

The Europa League trophy

We bring you the tables, results and schedule heading into the final round of fixtures in the Europa League group stage...

What Man Utd need at Real Sociedad

Manchester United have qualified for the knockout rounds after beating Sheriff Tiraspol last week. They will now go head to head with Real Sociedad on Thursday for first and second spot.

The Spanish side are top of Group E by three points with a better goal difference. However, should Man Utd win in San Sebastian, the group winner will be dictated by the head-to-head record.

Sociedad won 1-0 at Old Trafford, but because of their superior goal difference, Man Utd would have to win by two clear goals to finish top of the group. Sociedad could draw or lose by a single goal and still go straight into the round of 16.

Scott McTominay scored a late winner for Man Utd
Image: Scott McTominay scored a late winner for Man Utd

What Arsenal need against Zurich

Arsenal have already qualified for the Europa League knockout stages, doing so with two group games to spare.

Trending

However, they missed the chance to secure their spot as Group A winners after losing 2-0 to PSV. They must now beat Zurich on Thursday to make sure they go directly into the round of 16.

Arsenal&#39;s Granit Xhaka celebrates with team-mates after scoring against PSV
Image: Arsenal's Granit Xhaka celebrates with team-mates after scoring against PSV

So how do things stand across all the groups heading into the final round of fixtures?

Also See:

Which teams have qualified directly to the last 16?

  • Real Betis
  • Union Saint-Gilloise
  • SC Freiburg

Round of 16 dates: 9 and 16 March 2023

Which teams are guaranteed at least a two-legged EL play-off?

  • Arsenal
  • Fenerbahce
  • Real Sociedad
  • Rennes
  • RB Leipzig
  • Shakhtar Donetsk
  • PSV
  • Manchester United

Which teams must play in two-legged EL play-off?

  • Ajax
  • Barcelona
  • Bayer Leverkusen
  • Juventus
  • RB Salzburg
  • Sevilla
  • Shakhtar Donetsk
  • Sporting Lisbon

Knockout round play-off dates: 16 and 23 February 2023

Which teams are guaranteed at least Europa Conference League play-off?

  • Qarabag
  • Braga
  • Union Berlin
  • Ludogorets
  • Roma
  • Nantes

Group A

Results

Group

Fixtures

Group B

Results

Table

Fixtures

Group C

Results

Table

Fixtures

Group D

Results

Table

Fixtures

Group E

Results

Table

Fixtures

Group F

Results

Table

Fixtures

Group G

Results

Table

Fixtures

Group H

Results

Table

Fixtures

Win £250,000 on Tuesday with Super 6!

Win £250,000 on Tuesday with Super 6!

Correctly predict six scorelines to win £250,000 for free with Super 6 on Tuesday. Entries by 8pm.
Win £250,000 on Tuesday with Super 6!

Win £250,000 on Tuesday with Super 6!

Correctly predict six scorelines to win £250,000 for free with Super 6 on Tuesday. Entries by 8pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema