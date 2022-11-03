Manchester United into play-off while Arsenal top group - how the Europa League group stage finished

Man Utd finished second in Group E and face play-off against third-placed Champions League side in February; Arsenal claimed top spot in Group A and progress directly to round of 16; Jose Mourinho's Roma also head into play-offs after coming second to Real Betis in Group C
Thursday 3 November 2022 22:43, UK
Manchester United and Arsenal qualified from their Europa League groups but Erik ten Hag's side now face a play-off in February after failing to finish top.
United needed to beat Real Sociedad by two clear goals in Spain on Thursday to secure first place in Group E but could manage a 1-0 win, meaning they will play a two-legged tie against one of the eight third-placed sides to have exited the Champions League.
Arsenal will be able to sit out the play-off round, though, after seeing off Zurich 1-0 on the final matchday to secure first place in Group A.
Roma will join United in the play-offs after Jose Mourinho's side came from behind to beat Ludogorets at home on Thursday to claim second place in Group C.
Round of 16 dates: 9 and 16 March 2023
Seeded
Unseeded
Knockout round play-off dates: 16 and 23 February 2023
The Europa League play-off draw will be held at 12pm on Monday November 7, at the House of European Football at UEFA's headquarters in Switzerland.
The group winners miss out on the draw and receive a bye to the round of 16. On February 24, they will be seeded and drawn against one of the eight winners from the play-off round.
Results
Group
Results
Table
Results
Table
Results
Table
Results
Table
Results
Table
Results
Table
Results
Table