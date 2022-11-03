Manchester United into play-off while Arsenal top group - how the Europa League group stage finished

Manchester United and Arsenal qualified from their Europa League groups but Erik ten Hag's side now face a play-off in February after failing to finish top.

United needed to beat Real Sociedad by two clear goals in Spain on Thursday to secure first place in Group E but could manage a 1-0 win, meaning they will play a two-legged tie against one of the eight third-placed sides to have exited the Champions League.

Arsenal will be able to sit out the play-off round, though, after seeing off Zurich 1-0 on the final matchday to secure first place in Group A.

Roma will join United in the play-offs after Jose Mourinho's side came from behind to beat Ludogorets at home on Thursday to claim second place in Group C.

Which teams have qualified directly to the last 16?

Arsenal

Fenerbahce

Real Betis

Union Saint-Gilloise

Real Sociedad

Feyenoord

Freiburg

Ferencvaros

Round of 16 dates: 9 and 16 March 2023

Which teams must play in two-legged EL play-off?

Seeded

PSV

Rennes

Roma

Union Berlin

Manchester United

Midtjylland

Nantes

Monaco

Unseeded

Ajax

Barcelona

Bayer Leverkusen

Juventus

Red Bull Salzburg

Sevilla

Shakhtar Donetsk

Sporting Lisbon

Knockout round play-off dates: 16 and 23 February 2023

Which teams move from EL into Europa Conference League play-off?

Bodo/Glimt

AEK Larnaca

Ludogorets

Braga

Sheriff

Lazio

Qarabag

Trabzonspor

The Europa League play-off draw will be held at 12pm on Monday November 7, at the House of European Football at UEFA's headquarters in Switzerland.

The group winners miss out on the draw and receive a bye to the round of 16. On February 24, they will be seeded and drawn against one of the eight winners from the play-off round.

So how did things finish across all the groups?

Group A

Results

Group

Group B

Results

Table

Group C

Results

Table

Group D

Results

Table

Group E

Results

Table

Group F

Results

Table

Group G

Results

Table

Group H

Results

Table