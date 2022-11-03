 Skip to content

Manchester United into play-off while Arsenal top group - how the Europa League group stage finished

Man Utd finished second in Group E and face play-off against third-placed Champions League side in February; Arsenal claimed top spot in Group A and progress directly to round of 16; Jose Mourinho's Roma also head into play-offs after coming second to Real Betis in Group C

Thursday 3 November 2022 22:43, UK

The Europa League trophy

Manchester United and Arsenal qualified from their Europa League groups but Erik ten Hag's side now face a play-off in February after failing to finish top.

United needed to beat Real Sociedad by two clear goals in Spain on Thursday to secure first place in Group E but could manage a 1-0 win, meaning they will play a two-legged tie against one of the eight third-placed sides to have exited the Champions League.

Arsenal will be able to sit out the play-off round, though, after seeing off Zurich 1-0 on the final matchday to secure first place in Group A.

Roma will join United in the play-offs after Jose Mourinho's side came from behind to beat Ludogorets at home on Thursday to claim second place in Group C.

Which teams have qualified directly to the last 16?

  • Arsenal
  • Fenerbahce
  • Real Betis
  • Union Saint-Gilloise
  • Real Sociedad
  • Feyenoord
  • Freiburg
  • Ferencvaros

Round of 16 dates: 9 and 16 March 2023

Which teams must play in two-legged EL play-off?

Seeded

  • PSV
  • Rennes
  • Roma
  • Union Berlin
  • Manchester United
  • Midtjylland
  • Nantes
  • Monaco

Unseeded

  • Ajax
  • Barcelona
  • Bayer Leverkusen
  • Juventus
  • Red Bull Salzburg
  • Sevilla
  • Shakhtar Donetsk
  • Sporting Lisbon

Knockout round play-off dates: 16 and 23 February 2023

Which teams move from EL into Europa Conference League play-off?

  • Bodo/Glimt
  • AEK Larnaca
  • Ludogorets
  • Braga
  • Sheriff
  • Lazio
  • Qarabag
  • Trabzonspor

When are the draws?

The Europa League play-off draw will be held at 12pm on Monday November 7, at the House of European Football at UEFA's headquarters in Switzerland.

The group winners miss out on the draw and receive a bye to the round of 16. On February 24, they will be seeded and drawn against one of the eight winners from the play-off round.

So how did things finish across all the groups?

Group A

Results

Group

Group B

Results

Table

Group C

Results

Table

Group D

Results

Table

Group E

Results

Table

Group F

Results

Table

Group G

Results

Table

Group H

Results

Table

