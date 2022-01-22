Duncan Ferguson on bottle incident: 'It is totally wrong'

Saturday 22 January 2022 16:31, UK

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Everton Interim Manager Duncan Ferguson was dissapointed to see that Everton's fans were throwing bottles after the Aston Villa goal and thought it was totally wrong.

Everton Interim Manager Duncan Ferguson was dissapointed to see that Everton's fans were throwing bottles after the Aston Villa goal and thought it was totally wrong.

Trending

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema