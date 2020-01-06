Premier League ins and outs: The 2020 January transfer window moves

Takumi Minamino's Liverpool move was ratified on January 1

Who has your team signed? Who has been shipped out?

Check below for a comprehensive list of all the Premier League ins and outs from the 2020 January transfer window, which opened on January 1 and closes on January 31.

Arsenal

In

Eddie Nketiah - Leeds United, recalled from loan

Out

-

Aston Villa

In

-

Out

Andre Green - Charlton, loan

Bournemouth

In

Kyle Taylor - Forest Green Rovers, recalled from loan

Out

-

Brighton

In

-

Out

-

Burnley

In

-

Out

Danny Drinkwater - Chelsea, end of loan on Jan 6

Chelsea

In

Danny Drinkwater - Burnley, end of loan on Jan 6

Out

-

Crystal Palace

In

-

Out

-

Everton

In

Joao Virginia - Reading, recalled from loan

Out

Callum Connolly - Fleetwood, loan

Kieran Dowell - Wigan, loan

Leicester

In

-

Out

-

Liverpool

In

Takumi Minamino - Red Bull Salzburg, £7.25m

Out

Herbie Kane - Hull, loan

Manchester City

In

-

Out

Lukas Nmecha - Middlesbrough, loan

Manchester United

In

-

Out

-

Newcastle

In

-

Out

-

Norwich

In

-

Out

Philip Heise - FC Nurnberg, loan

Sheffield United

In

Jack Rodwell - Unattached, free

Out

-

Southampton

In

-

Out

-

Tottenham

In

-

Out

-

Watford

In

-

Out

-

West Ham United

In

-

Out

-

Wolverhampton Wanderers

In

-

Out

Jesus Vallejo - Real Madrid, end of loan

Elliot Watt - Carlisle, loan