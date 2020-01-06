Premier League ins and outs: The 2020 January transfer window moves
Who has your team signed? Who has been shipped out?
Check below for a comprehensive list of all the Premier League ins and outs from the 2020 January transfer window, which opened on January 1 and closes on January 31.
Arsenal
In
Eddie Nketiah - Leeds United, recalled from loan
Out
-
Aston Villa
In
-
Out
Andre Green - Charlton, loan
Bournemouth
In
Kyle Taylor - Forest Green Rovers, recalled from loan
Out
-
Brighton
In
-
Out
-
Burnley
In
-
Out
Danny Drinkwater - Chelsea, end of loan on Jan 6
Chelsea
In
Danny Drinkwater - Burnley, end of loan on Jan 6
Out
-
Crystal Palace
In
-
Out
-
Everton
In
Joao Virginia - Reading, recalled from loan
Out
Callum Connolly - Fleetwood, loan
Kieran Dowell - Wigan, loan
Leicester
In
-
Out
-
Liverpool
In
Takumi Minamino - Red Bull Salzburg, £7.25m
Out
Manchester City
In
-
Out
Lukas Nmecha - Middlesbrough, loan
Manchester United
In
-
Out
-
Newcastle
In
-
Out
-
Norwich
In
-
Out
Philip Heise - FC Nurnberg, loan
Sheffield United
In
Jack Rodwell - Unattached, free
Out
-
Southampton
In
-
Out
-
Tottenham
In
-
Out
-
Watford
In
-
Out
-
West Ham United
In
-
Out
-
Wolverhampton Wanderers
In
-
Out
Jesus Vallejo - Real Madrid, end of loan
Elliot Watt - Carlisle, loan