David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend? Find out here...

Swansea vs Hull, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

It was another late blow for Swansea in midweek. The fifth time Rusell Martin has seen his side concede in the 90th minute or later this season. It is turning into a very concerning trend and they head into the weekend in the bottom three after that defeat to Sheffield United.

Hull have badly slipped off the boil with three defeats on the bounce. They were comprehensively beaten by Stoke on Tuesday night and need to bounce back quickly. I think this is set up nicely for a score draw.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Birmingham vs Coventry, Saturday 3pm

That was a fantastic win for Birmingham at West Brom in midweek. It will be a real boost to John Eustace and his side, with it being the first time they have recorded back-to-back wins since November.

Coventry picked up just a second point of the season at Luton on Wednesday night, but it was a solid display and Mark Robins will hope they can kick on from here. I'm not convinced the resurgence will start on Saturday, though.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Huddersfield vs Cardiff, Saturday 3pm

Even though it has only been eight league games it is no real surprise to have seen Huddersfield part company with Danny Schofield this week. It is the nature of the game these days, and it shows how quickly things can change at a club when you consider they were 90 minutes away from the Premier League just a few months ago.

Cardiff enjoyed a great win at Middlesbrough on Tuesday night. They really boosted their goal tally and showing resolve to hold off a Boro fightback. But a fresh start for the Terriers may well bring a much-needed win.

Prutton predicts: 2-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Norwich vs West Brom, Saturday 3pm

Norwich look imperious now. To think there were doubters over Dean Smith and his side after a few games this season. Themselves and Sheffield United have already built themselves a little gap over the chasing pack.

The pressure is building at West Brom. They head into the weekend 20th in the table off the back of a damaging defeat to Birmingham. Steve Bruce needs to rectify the situation before it’s too late, and this is probably the last game he’d want right now. I think Norwich will take the points here with a seventh straight win.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Watford vs Sunderland, Saturday 3pm

That was a really poor performance from Watford at Blackburn. With the quality they have in their side - even though it’s early days under Rob Edwards - they should be performing much better in this league.

Sunderland certainly proved me wrong in the absence of Ross Stewart. Patrick Roberts was superb against Reading as they recorded an emphatic win. A real statement performance under Tony Mowbray. I think they could well follow it up with another at Vicarage Road.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Middlesbrough vs Rotherham, Saturday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

That was a really worrying defeat for Middlesbrough against Cardiff in midweek. To ship three goals in the first half against a side that had been struggling to score will be of real concern to Chris Wilder. A couple of late goals did very little to gloss over what was a really poor performance.

Rotherham are going so, so well. Is this the season Paul Warne gets it right and manages to keep them up at this level? They are certainly well on their way. All square under the light, for me.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Prutton's other predictions

Burnley vs Bristol City: 1-1

Luton vs Blackburn: 1-2

Millwall vs Blackpool: 1-0

Preston vs Sheffield United: 0-2

QPR vs Stoke: 2-2

Wigan vs Reading: 2-1