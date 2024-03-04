Sky Bet Championship predictions: David Prutton tips every 2023/24 fixture, podcast & how to watch

Leeds vs Stoke, Tuesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

The winning run wasn’t going to last forever, but Leeds will still be frustrated they weren’t able to see off a Huddersfield side reduced to 10 with more than half the game remaining. They have handed the impetus - ever so slightly - back to Ipswich. But there will be more twists to come.

Stoke got a much-needed win over Middlesbrough at the weekend, and could haul themselves out of the bottom three with a result on Tuesday night. But I still can’t see them getting anything at Elland Road.



Prediction: 2-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Sheff Wed vs Plymouth, Tuesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Action (and Football Red Button)

What a showing it has been from Sheffield Wednesday of late. Three wins on the bounce and they could be out of the bottom three soon enough. That seemed unimaginable a few weeks ago.

Plymouth will be concerned about getting dragged in. There are just two points between themselves and the bottom three right now. This is a huge game, and the Owls have the momentum.

Prediction: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Sunderland vs Leicester, Tuesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Sunderland are drifting, badly. Changing manager has not helped and it is four defeats in a row now. A season that started with so much promise is dwindling, and they are without Jack Clarke for the foreseeable as well.

That should all give Leicester some hope. They have lost three in a row, and are just five clear of Leeds in third heading into this one. What seemed like a procession at one stage is getting a little edgy. But I think this is where they get back to winning ways, because Sunderland are in no kind of form.

Prediction: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Ipswich vs Bristol City, Tuesday 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

It has been some run for Ipswich. Five wins on the bounce and back up to second place. They have taken control of a promotion race that, briefly, looked like it could end up a joust between Leeds and Southampton. It is quite remarkable.

And they’ll fancy their chances here against an out-of-form Bristol City. Although it is worth remembering their last win was a midweek shock over Southampton. So Ipswich cannot take this for granted. But I’ll back them to take the three points.

Prediction: 3-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Southampton vs Preston, Wednesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

What a win for Southampton at the weekend. To nick it so late at Birmingham to keep them within touching distance of Ipswich should have given them a real boost. They do have to sit back and watch the other three above them play on Tuesday night, mind.

Preston are right in that jostle for the play-offs, and will have been pleased enough with a point against Hull to keep within touching distance of that top six. They are on a good run, but I just feel it may come to an end at St Mary’s.

Prediction: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

QPR vs West Brom, Wednesday 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

QPR have won three on the bounce, but this is nowhere near job done yet. What a result at Leicester it was for them, though. If that doesn’t give them that extra lift to really push on out of trouble then nothing will

West Brom were really good in that win over Coventry on Friday night. They have so much threat, and in Mikey Johnston they have got a real star for the rest of the season. But with QPR in such good nick, I do feel this will be spoils shared.

Prediction: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Remaining Championship predictions (Wed 7.45pm unless stated)

Blackburn vs Millwall (Tues 7.45pm): 0-1

Coventry vs Rotherham (Tues 7.45pm): 2-0

Hull vs Birmingham (Tues, 7.45pm): 2-1

Cardiff vs Huddersfield: 1-1

Middlesbrough vs Norwich: 0-1

Watford vs Swansea: 1-1