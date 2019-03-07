LISTEN: The Debate podcast - Danny Higginbotham and Emma Hayes

Kelly Cates is joined by Emma Hayes and Danny Higginbotham as they react to the contrasting results from the Europa League.

Arsenal were beaten 3-1 in Rennes and now face a difficult challenge to progress, while Chelsea put one foot in the quarter-finals after they beat Dynamo Kyiv 3-0 at Stamford Bridge.

LISTEN: The Debate podcast

It's been a tough couple of weeks for Real Madrid after they lost twice to Barcelona, were eliminated from the Copa del Rey, as well as being dumped out of the Champions League by Ajax; the panel discuss where they go next.

And after the controversies of VAR, the pair debate what needs to change before it is introduced to the Premier League.

