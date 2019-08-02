Transfer Talk: Inside the Paulo Dybala-Romelu Lukaku swap deal

Paulo Dybala has returned to Juventus for talks with Maurizio Sarri

The Transfer Talk podcast is back with another episode as the summer transfer window ticks down towards Deadline Day.

Listen or subscribe on:

Host Tom White is alongside Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth and Sky Sports football writer Adam Bate.

We get the inside story on the proposed Romelu Lukaku-Paulo Dybala swap deal as we talk to Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano.

He also discusses Manchester City's pursuit of Joao Cancelo, Everton's move for Moise Kean and Antonio Conte's frustrations at Inter Milan.

Belgian football journalist Kristof Terreur returns to give us the view on Lukaku's situation and addresses concerns around Eden Hazard, after he reportedly turned up to Real Madrid's pre-season overweight.

The panel discuss Manchester United's move for Harry Maguire after they agree an £80m deal with Leicester for the defender.

We hear about Tottenham's move for Bruno Fernandes as the panel analyse how he would fit in under Mauricio Pochettino, whose strong words about the club's transfer policy are also discussed.

Arsenal's transfer activity is assessed after they sign Nicolas Pepe, and despite signing 12 players this summer, we hear why Aston Villa's spending is not over yet.

