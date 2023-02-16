Subscribe to the Essential Football podcast from Sky Sports

On the latest Essential Football, Sky Sports pundit Alan Smith joins Ron Walker to look ahead to the weekend's Premier League action.

With Arsenal knocked off the top of the table, how will Mikel Arteta's side react with a Saturday lunchtime kick-off at Aston Villa? Will the game have an extra spark for Villa boss Unai Emery after his bruising spell at the Emirates Stadium?

In the Saturday Night Football match at St James' Park, will Liverpool return to Sky Sports with another victory after the Merseyside Derby win? Can they realistically still make the top four?

Newcastle have drawn four out of their last five - how much of a concern is that, and what impact does the Carabao Cup final next weekend have on Eddie Howe's players?

Tottenham are live on Super Sunday against West Ham. Can they shake off their inconsistency against their London rivals? And how green are the shoots of recovery David Moyes has overseen at the London Stadium?

Alan Smith exclusive: Can Arsenal bounce back? Will Liverpool finish in the top four? Can Spurs shake off their inconsistency?

Listen and subscribe on:

Essential Football is back, full of analysis, insight, features and interviews to make sure you are up to date on everything going on across the Premier League and beyond.

Every Sunday night, get yourself clued up on the weekend's games with the Sunday Wrap, a round-up of all the weekend's Premier League matches featuring pundit reaction, player interviews and reporter analysis from up and down the top flight.

Missing your Premier League fix during the week? In midweek, we will have an array of feature podcasts during the season, on everything from going behind the scenes on Transfer Deadline Day to One2Eleven with players past and present.

Subscribe today and make sure you don't miss an episode of Essential Football.

The Sky Sports Football podcast will continue to house a range of audio offerings, including the Women's Football Show, Monday Night Football and Super Sunday.

Don't forget to subscribe to the Transfer Talk podcast, the Gary Neville podcast, the Sunday Supplement, the Scottish Football Podcast and the EFL podcast.