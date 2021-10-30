Subscribe to the Essential Football podcast from Sky Sports

Essential Football is back with a round-up of all the weekend's Premier League matches, featuring reaction, interviews and reporter analysis from up and down the top-flight.

PART ONE | Sam Blitz and Joe Shread look back on Arsenal's derby win over Chelsea to take them top of the table, before Erik ten Hag fumes at Man Utd's performance in their loss to Aston Villa and Harry Kane explains why Spurs' defeat by Liverpool sums up their season.

PART TWO | Ralph Hasenhuttl goes on the defensive as his Southampton side slip into the bottom three after a 4-1 hammering by Newcastle, while Marco Silva is left disappointed - but not disheartened - by Fulham's last-minute defeat at Man City. David Moyes is less impressed, though, by his West Ham side as they are deservedly beaten late on by Crystal Palace.

PART THREE | Dan Sansom attempts to sum up a seven-goal thriller which Leeds emerged victorious from against Bournemouth on Saturday, while Adam Bate does likewise about Brighton's topsy-turvy 3-2 win at Wolves. Brendan Rodgers makes the case for James Maddison to go to the World Cup - and Nottingham Forest rescue a last-minute draw with Brentford.

Weekend Wrap: Arsenal beat Chelsea to stay top | Ten Hag unimpressed as Villa beat Man Utd | Haaland returns to save City late on

