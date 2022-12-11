Listen and subscribe to the Sky Sports World Cup podcast

Stay across everything England and the goings on in Qatar with the Sky Sports World Cup podcast, featuring the biggest names from Sky Sports and Sky Sports News across the tournament right up until the final on December 18
Sunday 11 December 2022 09:39, UK
On the latest episode of the Sky Sports World Cup podcast, host Joe Thomlinson is joined by Jamie Redknapp to dissect England's 2-1 quarter-final defeat to holders France.
They discuss Harry Kane's pivotal missed penalty, whether Bukayo Saka should have been substituted and if Gareth Southgate's time in charge is coming to an end. Sky Sports News senior reporter Rob Dorsett then provides an insight into the England dressing room.
