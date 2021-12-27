Coronavirus: Record 103 positive Covid-19 cases in Premier League

A record 103 Premier League players and staff tested positive for coronavirus in the past week - the highest weekly figure recorded since testing figures began being circulated in May last year.
With testing increased to daily lateral flow and twice-weekly PCR tests last week as the league responded to rising Omicron levels, 15,186 Covid-19 tests were administered between Monday December 20 and Sunday December 26.
"The safety of everyone is a priority and the Premier League is taking all precautionary steps in response to the impact of the Omicron variant," the league said in a statement.
Last week saw 90 Premier League players and staff test positive for Covid-19 as these new emergency protocols were introduced.
Other measures introduced are the wearing of face coverings while indoors and observing social distancing as well as limiting treatment time.
The latest results come as a number of Premier League bosses have spoken out on the impact Covid-19 cases are having on already stretched squads during the festive period.
With 15 top-flight games already postponed over the last fortnight, managers are concerned about an increased workload for those fit to play, as well as players returning from Covid and injuries being asked to make their comebacks faster than usual.
Various managers - including Thomas Tuchel, the Chelsea head coach - have called for clubs to once again be permitted to make five changes per match to help ease the pressure on their squads.
Premier League Covid-19 test results this season
2 Aug-8 Aug 3,118 tested; 9 positive
9 Aug-15 Aug 3,231 tests; 11 positive
16 Aug-22 Aug 3,060 tests; 16 positive
23 Aug-29 Aug 3,020 tests; six positive
30 Aug-5 Sep 1,952 tests; two positive
6 Sep-12 Sep 3,039 tests; three positive
13 Sep-19 Sep 3,154 tests; two positive
20 Sep-26 Sep 3,010 tests; one positive
27 Sep-3 Oct 2,927 tests; four positive
4 Oct-10 Oct 1,696 tests; zero positive
11 Oct-17 Oct 3,044 tests; six positive
18 Oct-24 Oct 3,209 tests; four positive
25-31 Oct 3,006 tests; four positive
1-7 Nov 2,953 tests; three positive
8-14 Nov 1,647 tests; four positive
15-21 Nov 3,188 tests; six positive
22-28 Nov 3,379 tests; seven positive
29 Nov-5 Dec 3,154 tests; 12 positive
6-12 Dec 3,805 tests; 42 positive
13-19 Dec 12,345 tests; 90 positive - testing increased to daily lateral flow testing and twice-weekly PCR testing
20-26 Dec 15,186 tests; 103 positive
Which Premier League games have been called off?
Brighton vs Tottenham - Sunday December 12, Premier League
Brentford vs Man Utd - Tuesday December 14, Premier League
Burnley vs Watford - Wednesday December 15, Premier League
Leicester vs Tottenham - Thursday December 16, Premier League
Man Utd vs Brighton - Saturday December 18, Premier League
Southampton vs Brentford - Saturday December 18, Premier League
Watford vs Crystal Palace - Saturday December 18, Premier League
West Ham vs Norwich - Saturday December 18, Premier League
Aston Villa vs Burnley - Saturday December 18, Premier League
Everton vs Leicester - Sunday December 19, Premier League
Liverpool vs Leeds - Sunday December 26, Premier League
Wolves vs Watford - Sunday December 26, Premier League
Burnley vs Everton - Sunday December 26, Premier League
Leeds vs Aston Villa - Tuesday December 28, Premier League
Arsenal vs Wolves - Tuesday December 28, Premier League
What are the Premier League rules around postponements?
After the postponement of a number of games in the weeks leading up to Christmas, a new Premier League guide explaining match postponement protocols was published.
And there, these factors are considered when deciding whether to postpone a top-flight game:
- The impact of COVID-19 infections on a club's squad, as well as injuries, illness and those isolating, and the number of players available on the squad list and any Under-21 players with appropriate experience. Where a club cannot field 13 outfield players and a goalkeeper either from its squad list or its appropriately experienced Under-21 players, the match will be postponed.
- The status of any COVID-19 outbreak within a club, including the number of individuals affected, the sequence and source of infections and their proximity to the match in question.
- A club's ability to safely prepare its players in the lead-up to a match.
- Medical advice as to whether there is any unacceptable risk to the health and safety of players and staff by playing the match.
- Any advice from UK Health Security Agency and other public bodies.
- Any other exceptional circumstances.