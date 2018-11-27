WATCH: Premier League Saves of the Week

2:07 Watch a selection of the best saves from the weekend’s Premier League action, including stops from David de Gea, Kepa and Hugo Lloris. Watch a selection of the best saves from the weekend’s Premier League action, including stops from David de Gea, Kepa and Hugo Lloris.

There were some outstanding saves in the Premier League this weekend, and you can watch the best in our latest round-up.

Both Hugo Lloris and Kepa made excellent saves at Wembley as Tottenham ended Maurizio Sarri's 18-game unbeaten start as Chelsea manager with an impressive 3-1 win.

Alisson pulled off a stunning save to keep out Roberto Pereyra curling effort in Liverpool's 3-0 win at Watford, while David de Gea had to be alert to keep out Cheikhou Kouyate's shot from range before blocking Andros Townsend's rebound.

Fulham's Sergio Rico and Southampton's Alex McCarthy also make the list for saves during Fulham's 3-2 win over Southampton at Craven Cottage, while saves from Leicester's Kasper Schmeichel, Crystal Palace's Wayne Hennessey, Watford's Ben Foster and Cardiff's Neil Etheridge also make the cut.

Hit play on the video above to see the saves of the weekend!