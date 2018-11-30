Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds: All the latest headlines

Cardiff have moved out of the Premier League relegation zone after coming from behind to beat Wolves 2-1.

There's bad news for Manchester United as it's confirmed Alexis Sanchez will be out for up to six weeks with a hamstring injury.

Derby's Bradley Johnson has been banned for four games for violent conduct after an alleged "bite" on Stoke's Joe Allen.

Lance Stroll will drive for Force India in Formula 1 next season, Tiger Woods is eight shots off the pace at the Hero World Challenge and England's netballers beat Uganda to seal their series with a game to spare.

