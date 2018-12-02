Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds: All the latest headlines

Derby Day was packed with drama as a 96th-minute winner settled the game on Merseyside, while in north London a fiery classic was filled with six goals and a red card.

Chelsea handed former manager Claudio Ranieri his first defeat as Fulham boss, but it was not as easy as expected.

Rangers moved to the top of the Scottish Premiership for the first time in seven years, while Celtic made it seven trophies under Brendan Rodgers.

And could Tyson Fury be set for a rematch with Deontay Wilder? He says the decision to end the fight as a draw was the worst he had ever seen.

