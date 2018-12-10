Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds: All the latest headlines

Everton left it late to earn a point at home against Watford, thanks to a first Premier League goal for Lucas Digne.

Chelsea have suspended four people from attending matches while an investigation into the alleged racial abuse of Raheem Sterling takes place.

Manchester City youngster Phil Foden has been rewarded with a new long-term deal at the club.

Cristiano Ronaldo has spoken out about losing the Ballon d'Or to former teammate Luka Modric.

And there are no major changes for England's cricketers as Ben Stokes keeps his place in the side for their upcoming tour of the West Indies.

