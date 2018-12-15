LISTEN: Premier League Live podcast with Craig Bellamy, Alex Scott, Joleon Lescott

Manchester City v Everton

Kelly Cates is joined by Joleon Lescott, Craig Bellamy and Alex Scott to look back on Manchester City's win over Everton.

Gabriel Jesus ended his goal drought and Raheem Sterling struck as Man City returned to the top of the Premier League, for now at least, with a 3-1 win over Everton.

Our trio of pundits assess the strength in depth at City and analyse Jesus' performance.

