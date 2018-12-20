Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds: All the latest headlines

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

Arsenal are analysing CCTV in a bid to identify who threw a bottle at Dele Alli during Tottenham's 2-0 Carabao Cup quarter-final win at the Emirates.

Tottenham will play Chelsea in the last four after they beat Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer arrived at Carrington on Thursday morning ahead of his first training session as caretaker manager of Manchester United.

Solskjaer has replaced Jose Mourinho, who was sacked on Tuesday.

Celtic have replaced Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership, after a 3-0 win at home to Motherwell.

Dereck Chisora has vowed to 'hunt and pound' Dillian Whyte in their heavyweight rematch at London's O2 Arena on Saturday.

