Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds: All the latest headlines

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has given his first interview since taking interim charge of Manchester United and says he wants to bring success back to Old Trafford.

Arsenal and Tottenham have both been fined for failing to control their players during their Premier League clash earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are investigating an incident of alleged antisemitism during their Carabao Cup defeat to Tottenham at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.

Dillian Whyte has warned Derek Chisora that he is a "different animal" and predicted a punishing defeat for his British rival in their rematch on Saturday.

And, James Wade's behaviour is being investigated by the Darts Regulation Authority after he celebrated in the face of Seigo Asada at the World Darts Championship.

