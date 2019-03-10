Sunday Supplement podcast: Tottenham defeat, Darren Moore axe

Listen to the latest Sunday Supplement podcast as Rory Smith, Rob Draper and Jonathan Northcroft join Neil Ashton.

The panel discuss the impact Tottenham's latest defeat could have on their top four hopes, and whether Mauricio Pochettino has in fact taken Spurs as far as he can, given the resources at his disposal.

There was also reaction to the surprise sacking of West Brom manager Darren Moore plus analysis of Liverpool's title credentials and an equal pay debate over male and female footballers.

