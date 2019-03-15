LISTEN: The Debate podcast - Steve Sidwell and Danny Mills

Steve Sidwell and Danny Mills joined Adam Smith for Friday's edition of The Debate.

On the agenda was Friday morning's Champions League draw, where it leaves the English teams and what Manchester City's priority is, with an FA Cup quarter-final at Swansea on Saturday to contend with first.

Also discussed was the decision to move Manchester United's game with Barcelona, as they had been drawn at home on the same night as neighbours City.

LISTEN: The Debate podcast

The top-four race was also a talking point, as well as the outcomes in the rest of this weekend's FA Cup games.

Listen to The Debate podcast and subscribe to listen to every episode via your favourite podcast app