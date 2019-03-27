WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:24 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Chelsea have offered their support to Callum Hudson-Odoi after he suffered racist abuse in Montenegro and Ukraine this month.

The Stamford Bridge club's women's side, meanwhile, are celebrating after they reached the Champions League semi-finals at PSG's expense.

Gordon Taylor says he's proud of his record after announcing he is leaving his role as the PFA's chief executive.

In Scotland, St Mirren remain bottom of the Premiership after losing 1-0 in their rearranged match at St Johnstone.

Roger Federer's bid for a fourth Miami Open title goes on after he beat Daniil Medvedev to claim a place in the last four.

And there's been a winning start for Rory McIlroy at the WGC Match Play in Texas.

