WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

Four-time winner Chris Froome will miss the Tour de France after sustaining a fractured leg, a fractured elbow and fractured ribs.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes his first signing as Manchester United manager by recruiting Daniel James from Swansea.

Women's World Cup hosts France make it two wins from two and play Nigeria next who beat South Korea.

David Warner had a day to remember as he struck a century as Australia beat Pakistan in the Cricket World Cup and England receive a boost before they play the West Inides.

And Andy Murray is on the comeback trail.